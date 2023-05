“It’s a Lifestyle” explores topics about Boston University students’ digital lives, college lives and all things health and wellness. In this episode, we’ll analyze a wealth of “stress relief” products, whether their price range is a reflection of their legitimacy and which one may be right for you.

Click here to stream this episode of “It’s a Lifestyle” on Spotify.

This episode is hosted by Meghan Bohannon and is joined by guest Emma Colarossi.

Music:

“Success and Happiness”

Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=592820044