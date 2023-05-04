Unmasked: how do you unwind?

Unmasked is the podcast that uncovers the thoughts, feelings and voices of the BU Community. Today’s prompt was — how do you unwind, how do you relax ?
Click here to stream this episode of “Unmasked” on Spotify.
Hosted by Adam Lazowski and Veronica Thompson.All sources for this series retain anonymity as part of our policy.
MUSIC:
“LoFi HipHop Intro 10″
Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=468476620
License information: https://www.adobe.com/content/dam/cc/en/legal/terms/enterprise/pdfs/PSLT-Stock-WW-2020v2.pdf
SOUND EFFECTS:
“Stop Start Tape. Player”
Link: https://freesound.org/people/constructabeat/sounds/258392/
License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
“Clock ticking sound effect”
Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/2400
Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
“Clock ticking turning 4 sound effect”
Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/579
Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com
“Door bell ring A3 sound effect”
Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/5452
Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com