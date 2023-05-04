Unmasked: how do you unwind?

Unmasked is the podcast that uncovers the thoughts, feelings and voices of the BU Community. Today’s prompt was — how do you unwind, how do you relax ?

Click here to stream this episode of “Unmasked” on Spotify.

Hosted by Adam Lazowski and Veronica Thompson.All sources for this series retain anonymity as part of our policy.

MUSIC:

“LoFi HipHop Intro 10″

Link: https://stock.adobe.com/search/audio?k=468476620

License information: https://www.adobe.com/content/dam/cc/en/legal/terms/enterprise/pdfs/PSLT-Stock-WW-2020v2.pdf

SOUND EFFECTS:

“Stop Start Tape. Player”

Link: https://freesound.org/people/constructabeat/sounds/258392/

License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

“Clock ticking sound effect”

Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/2400

Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com

“Clock ticking turning 4 sound effect”

Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/579

Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com

“Door bell ring A3 sound effect”

Link: https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/play-mp3/5452

Credit: https://www.FesliyanStudios.com