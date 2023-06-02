Festivals, fireworks, parades, concerts and baseball — Boston’s summer full of events

From music venues to museum exhibitions, Red Sox games to Pride festivals and Fourth of July festivities, there’s something for everyone to experience in Boston all summer long. For those looking to immerse themselves in Boston’s communities, several events take place around the city that celebrate the people of Boston, past and present.

Boston Pride for the People parade will be held on Saturday, June 10. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. in Copley Square, followed by festivals in the Boston Common and City Hall Plaza.

Jo Trigilio, vice president of Boston Pride for the People, encouraged visitors to attend the parade even if they are not registered to march.

“Number one, show support,” Trigilio said. “Number two, pride is fun. Pride is a celebration … It’s also commemoration, community building and empowerment, but it’s also really a lot of fun.”

The following Sunday, two more special events will take place.

On June 11, the Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival, an event on the Charles River, will feature cultural performances, food vendors and dragon boat racing. On the same day, the Bunker Hill parade, a tradition since 1786, will commemorate the Battle of Bunker Hill in Charlestown.

Arthur Hurley, the chairman of the parade, said that beyond its patriotic and historical significance, the parade is a fun day of commemoration.

“If tourists are in town, please make plans to be there,” Hurley said. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Those interested in film and supporting New England creators of color can attend the Roxbury International Film Festival, which takes place from June 20 through July 2 at various locations, including the Museum of Fine Arts and Northeastern University. The festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary, with passes and tickets to become available on June 6.

Lisa Simmons, the executive and artistic director of the festival, said the goal is to celebrate stories not usually seen on mainstream media.

“Film festivals are really important to help people move their careers forward,” Simmons said. “It’s a way for you to see stories, be entertained, be educated, [see] great documentaries about places and people … they might not be at another festival.”

Simmons also noted a free online event held for five days of the festival at noon, where local actors will read scripts from local playwrights and local screenwriters and then discuss the screenplays among the online audience.

Beyond these events, summer staples provide ways to keep busy and get to know the city.

Every Thursday, vendors at the Brookline Farmers’ Market on Coolidge Corner sell fresh and local produce from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Every Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., SoWa’s Open Market becomes a gathering place dedicated to supporting regional and local farmers and artisans.

Boston’s museums are year-round constants, but this summer, limited-time exhibitions will be available at many of Boston’s museums.

The Museum of Fine Arts has several programs listed on its website, including celebrations of Pride on June 9 and Juneteenth on June 19. All undergraduate and graduate students of Boston University are granted free admission to the MFA with a valid university ID.

At the Isabella Stewart Gardener Museum in the Longwood area — another museum BU students are granted free admission — the “Presence of Plants in Contemporary Art” galleries will open on June 22, featuring artwork created with living plant material.

In the music scene, the city has much to offer listeners of every genre.

Fenway Park will host outdoor concerts by P!NK, Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen and Guns N’ Roses, among others throughout the summer, while TD Garden will host Drake, Alicia Keys and LL Cool J, among others as well.

While on the Esplanade, performances to celebrate Juneteenth will take place on June 8 and 15, for which tickets can be purchased online.

The Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport District will host numerous artists this summer, from Charlie Puth to Young the Giant.

The Boston Public Library will hold a “Concerts in the Courtyard” series from June to August, featuring local and student musicians for one-hour performances on Wednesdays and Fridays at the Central Library in Copley Square.

“It’s a beautiful space for music,” said Kristin Motte, the adult programs librarian for the Central Boston Public Library. “You don’t often walk into a library such as this and step out into the outdoors in the middle of it and hear music of different types.”

Boston’s Fourth of July concert and fireworks bring over a million spectators to the Charles River each year, with a special concert performance by the Boston Pops at 8 p.m. and a firework show beginning at 10:30 p.m. Boston’s Independence Day festivities are an annual celebration of the city’s rich history.

“This is where the fight for American liberty began, and July 4th is a very special occasion here,” according to the website.

Fenway Park will host baseball games throughout the summer as the Red Sox take on the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, and Miami Marlins in June. All students in the city are eligible to receive $9 student tickets to select Red Sox games.

Whether you’re looking for a day in the sun at a baseball game, a concert in the Seaport District or a night of festivities on Independence Day — there is much to do for everyone in Boston this summer.