Tips for conquering those first-year university jitters

There is no denying that beginning college — no matter how old you are, where you are from or where you are studying — is a nerve-wracking experience. Each of us current Terriers have stood in your shoes, whether as first-years or transfers to the university.

Regardless of how and when your first days as a Terrier begin, it is essential to remember that all of your feelings about starting college — the goods, the bads and the in-betweens — are valid and normal, and you are not alone!

Today I have gathered some of my favorite tips and tricks for embracing all the emotions about entering college.

Practice mindfulness

While I understand this practice is far easier said than done, mindfulness can go a long way to practicing self-compassion and being more present throughout college immersion.

Defined by Headspace as “the quality of being present and fully engaged with whatever we’re doing at the moment — free from distraction or judgment, and aware of our thoughts and feelings without getting caught up in them,” mindfulness allows us to be more compassionate toward ourselves through the inevitable ups-and-downs of college (and, of course, life).

Cool enough, being a student at Boston University grants you free access to the Headspace subscription! The program has meditations and mindfulness practices for all kinds of situations, including “How to Do More of What Matters to You,” “For Challenging Times” and “Navigating Injustice,” among others.

As a frequent user, I strongly recommend you try the app — it has become an excellent outlet for me to pause in my day and reflect.

Get some fresh air

According to Physio Falmouth Plus, the benefits of getting fresh air may include greater brain clarity, an increase in serotonin which promotes happiness, reduced risk for airborne illnesses and greater cellular function.

BU’s campus spans across two miles of Commonwealth Avenue and is parallel to Bay State Road, home to many of BU’s east campus buildings and dormitories — including the BU Beach that grants students a clear view of the Charles River!

And, according to BOS Today, Boston was the third most walkable large city in the United States in 2022. What better way to get those fresh air perks than to take in the beautiful views, learn your way around campus and explore?

What is more, Bluebikes — a form of transportation in Boston that allows you to rent bikes — are stationed throughout campus to provide convenient and quick access to cycling around the city.

For those looking for a convenient place to walk, jog or bike, the Charles River Esplanade path is just north of campus (and can be seen from the BU Beach!) and is a beautiful route to enjoy the Charles River.

Whenever I feel frazzled, overwhelmed or just looking for some time outdoors, getting some fresh Boston air never fails to brighten my day.

Get involved, but try not to overwhelm yourself!

Although I understand this advice is pretty redundant to first-year students, getting involved on campus is a phenomenal way to make new friends of all ages and from all over the globe.

BU is home to over 450+ student groups from the African Students Organization to the Association for Women in Mathematics to the Center for Gender Sexuality and Activism. Additionally, BU involvement includes professional organizations, student government and politics, community service and Greek life organizations!

With this exciting opportunity also comes my suggestion to put your well-being first, especially during the initial segue into college. Consequently, overbooking yourself may lead to excessive stress and exhaustion — so I also urge you to put yourself and your needs first to make sure you are not pouring from an empty cup.

Remember you are IN THIS TOGETHER, Class of 2027!

Most importantly, I hope you remember that no matter how you are feeling, you are not alone. Thousands of you will be joining BU this Fall (and some of you in the Spring, too!) — hailing from all 50 states (as well as Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands) and 101 countries worldwide.

This means that a fellow Terrier who lives halfway across the globe might be feeling the exact same way as you are — whether that be eager to get to Boston, nervous to leave home or a combination of both!

While I understand the tips above are suggestions for conquering those pre-college nerves, I hope they are a useful starting point for all of you.

You can do this, Class of 2027! We are so excited to have you in Boston!