Mixed results as Terriers return to action

It might not feel like fall quite yet, but the college sports calendar doesn’t care how rainy and humid it is. Despite how moist and miserable September has been thus far, our Terriers have represented the Boston University name admirably, with six varsity squads in action. Here’s how each of them have fared.

Golf

The Bucknell Invitational was a resounding success for BU, who claimed the team title in their first tournament of the season. They won by eight strokes over their hosts, Bucknell University, and did so in large part thanks to the continued excellence of junior Christy Chen. She shot just five strokes over par across three rounds and claimed the individual title over Navy’s Mara Hirtle. She was also joined in the top five by freshman Hibiki Adachi, whose first collegiate tournament solidified her status as an exciting prospect.

Men’s soccer

Bucking last season’s trend of low-scoring affairs, the men’s soccer squad is both conceding and scoring 1.2 goals per game. It might just be the small five-game sample size, but head coach Kevin Nylen’s third season is looking to be an entertaining one. The first four games of the season saw three wins for the Terriers, and all were decided by just one goal. A 2-0 loss to Merrimack College last week may have slowed their momentum, but they should be in good shape heading into their first slate of in-conference games.

Women’s soccer

Head coach Casey Brown’s squad has been strikingly consistent thus far in this season. They sit at 3-3-2, and have scored eight goals while conceding 11. They are 3-1-1 at home, however, and are led by reigning Patriot League Rookie of the Year Giulianna Gianino in both goals and assists. Ignoring their 3-0 loss at the hands of second-ranked Northwestern University, the team’s numbers are much better. There’s a lot to look forward to as they begin their run of Patriot League opponents.

Cross country

The A-team may not have run in the first meet of the season, but the eventual season debuts of star runners like graduate student Foster Malleck and sophomore Vera Sjöberg is heavily anticipated by cross country supporters. Both are leaders of their respective squads: Malleck is a co-captain of the men’s team, and many runners on the womens’ team look up to Sjöberg. The squads will run on Sunday in the UMass Dartmouth Invite.

Field Hockey

Fresh off a thrilling 4-3 victory over the University of Vermont in double-overtime, head coach Sally Starr’s team is looking to carry that momentum into their first set of in-conference games against Holy Cross and Lehigh University. They got through a tough stretch to start the season mostly unscathed — outside of a crushing 4-0 loss at home to rival Boston College — and will look to continue treading water until a six-game homestand starting on Sept. 30.