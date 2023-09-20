Back in Boston: what to wear this fall

It is no secret Boston is the place to be for the looming fall season. Bostonians openly embrace the city’s distinct aesthetic as it slowly morphs into something straight out of a Gilmore Girls episode. As we venture further into the season, my fall fashion lineup is fresh on my mind. Here are my outfit picks for some classic Boston outings this year.

An Average Class Day:

If there is anything I have learned after my first year at Boston University — comfort is key. Although it sounds cliché, I have noticed I am most motivated to be productive when I feel my best externally.

Whether it be hiding away in Einstein’s for a few hours on my laptop, or simply going from class to class, I need to feel comfortable to have an accomplished day.

But comfort is something that manifests itself in different ways. One day, this could consist of heeled boots and jeans, the next it could be the classic yoga pants and cut-collared sweatshirt duo. Whatever the day may bring, my essential class fit is now whatever I feel the best in.

Late Nights on the Charles:

Let me set the scene: you are walking along the Charles at night, on your way to pick up Late Night at Marciano’s. Bay State has never looked so beautiful — and it has finally reached that time of year where multiple layers feel comfortable. The dusk hours are now your chance to dawn a thick knit sweater. My pick for this outing is simple: some boot-cut jeans, lace-up black boots, and my favorite red sweater. That last part is up to your discretion, but I need at least a few layers to survive Comm. Ave’s evening chill.

Day in Boston Common:

The Boston Common in the fall is a quintessential spot, so feel free to get creative. I rely on my favorite floral maxi skirt and a tube top to explore the area. Then, I can staple it all together with a classic leather jacket on top. This look is simple, but always works for the weather.

Dinner in the North End:

The North End is chic — and it knows it. This is your chance to showcase your most classic fall style, before it gets too frigid to be cute. I would try pairing a simple fitted tee with pinstripe pants or even explore some plaid or wool skirts. You can never go wrong with a pleated skirt and some knee-high boots! And as it gets colder, don’t shy away from a classic oversized puffer jacket.

Finding cute outfits to agree with the unpredictable Boston weather doesn’t have to be difficult. All of my best fall pieces have come from local Boston vintage stores, where you can shop both sustainably and successfully — give it a try!





