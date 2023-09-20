Campus Crime Logs: September 14-19

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Sept. 14-19.

MV Accident at 162 Riverway

A caller reported she had been hit by a car at 1:49 p.m. on Sept. 14. The affiliate indicated she was not injured and did not need any medical assistance. The driver who struck the affiliate was called. BUPD told the affiliate who has filed a report to State Police.

Open Door/Window at 79 Bay State Rd.

A facility worker noticed a window had been unscrewed, possibly indicating a break in. At 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 15, a BUPD officer arrived on the scene and spoke with the area manager. A missing bolt on the window grate was found, which will be fixed.

Car Alarm at 824 Beacon St.

A caller reported receiving a phone notification from their vehicle at 9:48 p.m. on Sept. 15 that a car alarm was on. A BUPD unit rushed to check the vehicle, which appeared secured.

Active Fire at the College of Fine Arts, 855 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received a call at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 16, reporting a small fire started in a garbage can as a result of a cigarette. The Boston Fire Department was on the site and cleared the burnt goods.

Larceny at 504 Park Dr.

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, a caller reported the past larceny of a bike from the bike room worth over $1,200.

Intoxicated Party at Sleeper Hall, 275 Babcock St.

A security called to request assistance at 2:37 a.m. on Sept. 17. A female student was intoxicated, and BUPD’s Armstrong ambulance responded to the scene.

The student was returned to her room after being evaluated by EMS and Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences.

Suicide Including Threat or Attempt at Kilachand Hall, 91 Bay State Rd.

At 10:16 p.m. on Sept. 17, a caller reported that someone had made self-harm comments in their room. The Emergency Medical Systems was requested.

The party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center via EMS.

Trespass at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

A facilities worker requested assistance at the lobby at 2:05 a.m. on Sept. 18 to get an individual to leave the closed library. The caller reported that the individual was probably on drugs as they were hunched over and could not communicate. BUPD officers instantly made contact with the party in question and were able to get them to move off BU property.

Narcotic Investigation at Stuvi II, 33 Harry Agganis Way

At 1:32 a.m. on Sept. 18, a call from security reported that a facility member smelled marijuana in one of the stairwells. BUPD officers searched around all the premises, but found no signs.

Well-being Check at 949 Commonwealth Ave.

BUPD received a report of hearing a female yell for help at 2:52 p.m. on Sept. 18. BUPD rushed to the scene, but did not find the party.

Parking Complaint at 1 University Rd.

A conference call from the Boston Police Department claimed that a dispute occurred between motorists at the entrance to a lot by the library at 4:59 p.m. on Sept. 18. The officers checked the map and determined Boston College was the actual scene of the incident. BUPD confirmed there was no disturbance after searching the area.

Suspicious Person at 916 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:32 a.m. on Sept. 19, BUPD received a call reporting that a suitcase was left by a male party in between 900 – 916 Commonwealth Ave. No suitcase was found at the scene.











