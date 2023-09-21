Boston City Council recognizes October as Italian-American month

Boston City Council announced a proposal on Wednesday that would recognize October as Italian-American month in Boston. The proposal was introduced by city councilor Gabriela Coletta and accepted by City Council during their weekly meeting.

In her presentation of the resolution, Coletta — who represents East Boston, the North End and Charlestown — discussed her Italian-heritage and how her great-grandparents’ migrated to America in 1909.

“Italian-Americans here in Boston and across the country prioritize giving back to their communities and to others, they prioritize being civilly engaged and care for one another through small acts of kindness and charitable giving,” Coletta said.

City Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty, who is not seeking re-election to city council this November, joined Coletta in presenting the proposal.

“[I’m] happy to play a role in that, it’s a great community, they’ve had some great contributions to our city and to our country,” Flaherty said. “I look forward to that flag raising and celebrating the great Italian-American history and heritage and all we have to offer here in Boston.”

Coletta added that, like many other immigrant communities, Italian-Americans faced discrimination, such as through literacy tests designed to deny those without a formal English education.

“I say this not to take away from any other group’s journey or any group’s struggle, but to remember where our families came from not long ago and just realize how far we’ve come,” she said.