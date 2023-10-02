McNulty brace carries women’s soccer to 3-2 win over Navy

Boston University women’s soccer pulled off their second conference win of the season after taking down the Navy Midshipmen by a final score of 3-2 last Sunday.

The Terriers (5-4-3, 2-1-1 Patriot League) spoiled Navy’s (6-4-3, 1-3-0 PL) senior day celebration through relentless offense and strong goalie play. Head coach Casey Brown commended her team’s effort and display of toughness on the road.

“For us, there’s a hunger in the locker room, and I think the sharpness comes from the intention in the way we train and the way we approach every game,” Brown said.

Both squads started off hot, with the Terrier duo of sophomore midfielder Natalie Godoy and junior forward Morgan Fagan firing off multiple shots within the first 15 minutes of the match.

The Terriers’ best look of the half came off a booming shot by Fagan in the 11th minute that was saved before it reached the bottom right of the net.

Navy junior midfielder Rylee Rives gave the Midshipmen their best chance of the half in the 35th minute, but junior goalkeeper Celia Braun saved the shot heading to the top left of the net.

With both teams putting pressure on each other, the 0-0 game was up for grabs heading into the second half of play.

BU’s leading goal scorer, sophomore midfielder Giulianna Gianino, struck first for the Terriers in the 48th minute, sending a stunning free kick from just outside the box that beat senior goalkeeper Mattie Gallagher diving to her right.

“We made some adjustments at halftime that really helped us, and I think the second half was more like our style, our way,” Brown said. “To get one early like that to start off the second half was great.”

Senior forward Abigail McNulty did not wait long to add on to the Terrier lead, dancing past several defenders near the boundary and placing a shot just past the outstretched arms of Gallagher. The captain’s goal, coming in the 55th minute, was her first of the year.

“[McNulty] was very effective up top for us,” Brown said. “She really packs a punch in the final third.”

Almost immediately after going up two goals with just over 30 minutes left to play, junior midfielder Hugrún Helgadóttir committed a foul in the BU box to give the Midshipmen a chance to cut the lead in half. Navy senior midfielder Katie Herrmann converted the penalty shot to get the Midshipmen on the board in the 56th minute.

After some back and forth, Navy senior midfielder Jenna Daunt equalized the score in the 76th minute after both teams scrambled for a loose ball in the box.

Nine minutes later, however, McNulty struck again. She bullied a Navy defender off a loose ball in the middle of the field, then drove toward the penalty area. She got to the penalty arc, then unleashed a shot into the bottom left corner that gave the Terriers all they needed to secure the win.

“[McNulty] demonstrated that she’s aggressive to get to goal and to find the back of the net and find it twice was awesome,” Brown said.

The Midshipmen’s final attempts to retie the game fell short in the final minutes and the Terriers were able to secure a crucial in-conference win on the road. Brown said that their offense was — and is — the key to their success.

“Seven goals in three games, those are big numbers,” Brown said. “We want to build on that confidence in front of goal and use that momentum.”

After back-to-back week-long breaks, Brown has come to believe rest is an important part of the Terriers’ sustained success.

“We’re happy to have the week, and a lot of it, especially when you add travel, is about taking care of bodies and recovering and getting legs back,” Brown said.

The Terriers are now tied for second in the PL standings with American University and have five conference games left to play before the playoffs. They host Lafayette College (6-4-1, 2-2 PL) on Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. to try and stretch their unbeaten streak to four.

“As cliche as it can seem, there’s a real desire to get better every day,” Brown said. “That’s where the sharpness comes, as we’re starting to definitely feel more confident.”