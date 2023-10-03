Campus Crime Logs: September 26-Oct.1

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Sept. 26-Oct. 1

Threats at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:55 a.m. on Sept. 26, a person reported having found a threatening note addressed to a professor on a door.

Suicide Including Threat or Attempt at 195 Bay State Rd.

At 12:10 p.m. on Sept. 26, Student Health Services informed BUPD that a student was suicidal with a plan to overdose. The Armstrong ambulance and BUPD were dispatched.

Well Being Check at 129 Glenville Ave.

At 5:19 p.m. on Sept. 26, staff reported that a party had not been to work for several weeks. The party has no known physical or mental health concerns. Further investigation showed that the party has swiped in on campus in the past week.

Criminal Harassment at 1455 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:02 p.m. on Sept. 26, someone reported that a party had called them stating that they knew them. Several of the party’s classmates received the same call between Sept. 23 and Sept. 26. This was reported to IS&T, who advised this be reported to BUPD.

Larceny Under $1200 at 1029 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, a caller reported that their scooter was stolen between 5:45 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Suicide Including Threat or Attempt at Massachusetts Ave. Bridge

At 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 27, a caller reported a party on Massachusetts Ave. Bridge who wanted to jump.

Larceny Under $1200 at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 27, a caller reported that their scooter was stolen between 5:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Emotionally Disturbed Person at Commonwealth Ave. and Harry Agganis Way

At 3:34 a.m. on Sept. 29, a BUPD unit reported being with an intoxicated person that didn’t know where he was. Boston Emergency Medical Services was notified.

Annoying/Harassing Calls/E-Mail at 94 Bay State Rd.

At 9:00 p.m. on Sept. 29, a caller reported that a party she had contact with at work over the summer had traveled to Boston in an attempt to see her. The party had also been calling her repeatedly.

Suspicious Person at 273 Babcock St.

At 11:33 p.m. on Sept. 30, a caller reported that there was a male party on the roof laying down. A BUPD unit made contact with the party, then removed them, clearing the scene.

Intoxicated Party at 37 Buswell St.

At 12:58 a.m. on Oct. 1, a caller reported noise and loud music. BUPD units arrived at the scene outside of 37 Buswell St., encountering an intoxicated party. Armstrong ambulance was notified and arrived on the scene.