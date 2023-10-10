Maia’s Inner Monologue | Obsessions of the Week

Dear readers,

Welcome to “Maia’s Inner Monologue,” my new column that gives you a peek into the world of my — rather random — passions, scattered thoughts and latest obsessions. Join me on an adventure into all things downright bizarre.

So far, this semester has been a roller coaster journey of emotions and new obsessions. From a battle with COVID-19 a couple of weeks back to a UTI and now a lingering common cold the universe appears to be dishing out its fair share of difficulties.

But, hey, amid all the chaos, I’ve chosen to start this column — hoping to whisk you away from the distress of daily life and into the land of all things entertaining and flat-out weird. God knows that’s exactly what I’m craving! Perhaps, it’s just what you need too.

Let’s delve into my latest fixations of the week, where the quirky and nostalgic mix with the heartwarming and uplifting act of simply complimenting strangers on the street.

A Time-Machine Back to Adolescence: “Pen15”

Where else could I start but with my most recent obsession, “Pen15”? I watched the Hulu original a while back, and, to be clear, I absolutely adored it — like, head over heels obsessed.

But now that I’m rewatching it with my roommate — shoutout Maggie! — who also happens to be my closest and best friend, I see it in a whole new light.

“Pen15” captivates me because it reflects the creative bond my roommate and I share. The show, created and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, vividly captures the experiences of early 2000s tweens, embodying the mannerisms and essence of what it’s truly like to be an adolescent.

We had a great time watching the show together because we could see our own quirks and creativity reflected in the characters. Seriously — the resemblance between us and Maya and Anna is uncanny. It’s truly like looking into a mirror. Spoiler alert: this Halloween, we’re going as Anna and Maya! It’s perfect.

“Pen15” is genuinely exceptional for its spot-on depiction of the awkwardness and vulnerability of the tween years — a sentiment I can confirm from my middle school days of being weird and awkward (which, let’s be so real, still holds true).

It’s mind-boggling how Anna and Maya, fully grown adults, perfectly capture the emotions and mannerisms of middle schoolers. And, let me tell you, it’s so funny.

If you haven’t watched “Pen15,” do yourself a favor and give it a go, especially with your best friend. Trust. I wouldn’t steer you wrong.

Complimenting a Total Stranger. Why? Just Because!

In addition to re-living the rollercoaster of adolescent years through “Pen15,” I’ve recently developed another fixation. It’s a seemingly small yet truly meaningful act that’s been on my mind all week — paying random compliments to strangers on the street.

Just a few days back, while I was strolling down Comm. Ave en route to my weekly Chipotle — extra sour cream, of course — a kind stranger passing by complimented my outfit. I can’t quite put into words how much it lifted my confidence and brightened my day.

Even though I am an extrovert, I would not normally strike up a conversation with a stranger on the street. However, this chance encounter sparked a desire to continue spreading that positivity. I believe it has improved my mental health and overall mood.

Offering a compliment to a stranger has two effects: It unquestionably brightens anyone’s day. Surprisingly, it can give you a surge of happiness and fulfillment, knowing that a simple, small remark made someone’s day 100x better.

So here’s the deal: if you notice something you like about someone, pay them a compliment. Sure, It might be awkward. But I promise they’ll appreciate it. I certainly did!

Embrace & Dive into Your Obsessions

Whether it’s obsessing over something silly, like a funny TV show, or giving a random compliment, it’s important to embrace what you love! That’s the goal of this column. Explore what excites YOU this week — it’s all about discovering those little things on this Earth that bring us joy.

Until next time,

Maia