BU community members come together on Marsh Plaza amid war in Israel

By Lindsay Shachnow, Sydney Topf and George Lehman

Boston University Hillel and BU Students for Israel hosted a “Gathering in Solidarity with Israel Under Fire” on Marsh Plaza Wednesday evening, following Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel on Saturday.

Over 150 students stood on the plaza surrounding candles in the shape of the Star of David as students, professors and faculty gave speeches, including personal stories about friends and family members who were kidnapped and killed. Students shed tears and embraced one another.

“It is very special to see Jewish students, non-Jewish students, staff and faculty come together at a time like this,” BU Students for Israel President Yonatan Manor, a junior in the College of Communication, said. “The BU Jewish community is hurting right now, more than ever before.”

On Oct. 7, Hamas — a militant group and United States designated terrorist organization since 1997 — invaded Israel, killing at least 1,300 people in Israel in the initial assault and smaller attacks since, according to the Associated Press. Since Israel launched retaliatory strikes on Gaza, at least 1,530 people in Gaza have been killed.

The attack was the deadliest day of violence in 50 years and fell one day after the anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, according to BBC News.

In his speech, Manor called on the BU administration to take “concrete action” to support Israeli and Jewish students. In an interview, he asked that BU condemn those who are “inciting violence against Jewish students.”

“We are pressing the BU admin to do something to make a stronger statement,” he said.

Student groups including Chabad, Tamid Group, Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority and MEOR supported the hour-long event.

Coordinator of the Hebrew Language Program Mira Angrist spoke at the event and said for her, Israelis are family whether she knows them “personally or not.”

“Keep your Jewish and non-Jewish friends close,” Angrist said. “We need all the support we can.”

Gabriela Levy, a senior in the School of Hospitality Administration, said it is “very important to spread awareness and come together in moments like these.”

“I chose to attend this event because I’m Jewish and I currently have family in Israel,” Levy said. “I know I personally really needed a shoulder to lean on during these times and coming here really showed how strong our community is.”

Ilana Golberg, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, said students outside of Hillel can show their support by speaking up and “not bystanding in any way.”

“It’s a digital age and social media is a part of this war,” Golberg said. “Posting on Instagram does do a lot just showing that you’re not afraid to stand in solidarity with Israel and to condemn Hamas.”

Roughly 22% of BU undergraduate students and 11% of graduate students are Jewish, according to Hillel International. BU Hillel is hosting a shabbat service Friday where eight BU deans are expected to be in attendance, including Dean of Students Jason Campbell-Foster.

Chabad Rabbi Shmuel Posner attended the event to support students and remind them to stay positive.

“I think every single person that shows up [at] an event like this [does] support others,” he said. “People being alone allows them to get into a dark space.”

Posner said it is important for people to be together at a time like this.

“Care but don’t despair,” he said. “Don’t fall into a darkness and let that overpower you.”



