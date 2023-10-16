Dad music and South Campus | Maia’s Inner Monologue

Dear readers,

Welcome to the new week! I hope you had an enjoyable weekend. It’s a bit sad to transition back to the workweek, isn’t it? Let’s take a moment to recap the weekend.

This past weekend was extra special because my family came to visit from New York! Woohoo! I love my family. We might be a bit unconventional, but you know what? It’s what makes us unique, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Now, let’s dive into the highlights, starting with our first family dinner when my parents arrived.

The key thing to note here is that my dad has quite the personality — in the best way. I’m genuinely thankful because I believe I inherited some of that charisma, which includes extreme goofiness, love and, perhaps most importantly, stubbornness.

Ever since I was little, everyone compared the two of us — in terms of looks, personality and our intense love for all things music. We’re very very similar, perhaps too similar. But that’s a topic for another time — love you, Ric!

As per usual, my dad struck up a lively conversation with our waitress (eye roll), and she absolutely adored it. She even went so far as to declare, “You girls have the most amazing dad” – and I do.

This tiny but significant remark stuck with me for the past couple of days, and it influenced my current obsessions of the week. Let’s get into it.

“Dad Music”

According to Urban Dictionary, “Dad Music” encompasses songs often favored by our dads, typically featuring iconic musicians like ACDC, Bon Jovi and John Farnham.

However, in my opinion, the true essence of “Dad Music” lies in the tunes of Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel — artists who are cherished and loved by my own father.

During my childhood, I developed a deep love for the music my dad enjoyed, recognizing that his musical preferences were influenced by his own father, much like how he shaped mine.

I remember those nights clearly, when my dad played his bass guitar downstairs, jamming to the Grateful Dead and Bruce Springsteen. As I sat upstairs, diligently working on my high school homework, I could hear the sounds of the guitar reverberating through the floor of my bedroom.

These moments created a comforting and nostalgic ambiance that remains a vivid memory to this day.

There’s one artist in particular, though, my dad introduced me to at a young age which has stayed a steady companion throughout my life, evolving into a profound love and this week’s obsession — the Beatles.

Since starting college, my admiration for their music has grown significantly. Perhaps it’s the nostalgia that transports me back to those cherished moments with my dad. Regardless of the reason, my musical taste has evolved.

My go-to Beatles song of the week is “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown).” I’ve had an affinity for it since I was young but recently, I’ve rediscovered it, and I must say it perfectly captures the autumn atmosphere here on campus — definitely give it a listen.

There’s something enchanting about how music can transport us back to forgotten memories. Each Beatles song takes me back to when I was a 10-year-old, listening to the Beatles in the car for the first time with my dad.

South Effing Campus

Okay, on a completely unrelated note, I’ve become absolutely obsessed with Boston University’s South Campus.

I’m genuinely grateful for the opportunity to live in an apartment in South this year, especially since I’m only a sophomore and many of my year-two friends were reassigned to Warren Towers and West Campus dorms.

In all honesty, compared to West Campus —specifically Sleeper Hall, where I lived last year — living in South feels like I am attending a completely different school. Given how remarkably calm and serene it is here, the contrast is striking.

I personally find it to be a positive change for where I am at in my life right now — I need a more tranquil environment for the stress of sophomore year! The atmosphere is very different from the lively and social vibe of West.

The best thing about South is how close it is to everything — I don’t have to make the long journey back to West Campus for my usual midday nap. Given that the majority of my classes are in the College of Communication, it’s extremely convenient that it’s only a five minute walk from my apartment.

And oh my God — Not to mention the perks of not living in a dorm! West Campus was awesome for freshman year because of the social scene, but I honestly couldn’t stand dorm life. Now that I’m in a South Campus apartment, I feel like a true Bostonian, not just a student.

OK, I’m starting to sound like a walking advertisement for South Campus, and I swear I’m not being paid to say this — if anything, BU should be paying me given how much they take from me in tuition.

Wishing you a week filled with timeless tunes and the tranquility of South.

Until next time,

Maia