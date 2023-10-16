Men’s soccer loses 2-0 to Lafayette, continues away game woes

In a rainy clash between two of the top three teams in the Patriot League, the Boston University men’s soccer team saw its undefeated streak against in-conference competition snapped in a 2-0 loss at Lafayette College on Saturday.

“Maybe this gives the guys a little change in mentality or wake-up call,” head coach Kevin Nylen said. “I don’t think it’s really needed, but maybe it does.”

After a 1-1 tie against Harvard University, the Terriers (7-3-3, 4-1-1 Patriot League) had the opportunity to go atop the conference after Loyola University Maryland dropped points at Lehigh University. Going into Saturday’s game, it looked like it would be a battle of great defenses, with both teams conceding fewer than a goal per game.

Lafayette (7-4-3, 4-1-1 PL) settled in quickly and created the first opportunity of the game in the seventh minute when junior forward Lawrence Aydlett fired off a shot that forced senior goalkeeper Francesco Montali to make a save going to his right.

As the Leopards grew in confidence and started to dominate possession, the Terriers were still looking to establish themselves in the game. Senior forward Eitan Rosen took matters into his own hands in the 26th minute by neatly dribbling past a defender on the wing and taking on another, but his shot trickled just wide.

The Leopards took a more direct approach to the game by stringing passes together, and their efforts finally paid dividends in the 35th minute. A long throw-in from senior forward Hale Lombard found the head of sophomore defender Nicholas Liebich, who popped it up to himself then sent another header that looped just over Montali’s reach and into the net.

The bleeding did not stop there for the Terriers. Just five minutes later, Lafayette found themselves in a menacing position after they earned a free kick on the left wing. Junior defender Connor Dawson whipped a ball in that found the head of an unmarked Lombard, which he then placed past a frozen Montali. Lombard, who has been terrorizing defenses with 10 goals in 14 games, sent his squad into the locker room with a 2-0 lead.

“We addressed them on the whole, but you got to do better on those two and that’s on us,” Nylen said of the team’s set-piece defending.

The Leopards picked up where they left off at the start of the second period with a high press and plenty of chance creation. In the 48th minute, Rosen kept the Terriers in the game with a goal line clearance after a weak effort from Aydlett nearly trickled through.

After that, BU managed to keep a chunk of the possession in search of a comeback, but Lafayette was happy to sit back and strike on the counter attack. Graduate student midfielder Colin Innes managed to get a shot off for the Terriers in the 77th minute, but junior goalkeeper Griffin Huff had the answer to the visitors’ best chance of the game.

Despite the loss, the Terriers remained within striking distance of Loyola in the PL standings. However, this loss could be costly down the line, as Lafayette is also in prime position to seize the conference title for themselves.

Up next for BU comes a local derby with crosstown rivals Northeastern University at Nickerson Field on Tuesday at 4 p.m., when Nylen’s squad will look to get back to winning ways.

“Our group is comfortable and understands results, and understands what’s needed in performances,” Nylen said. “We’ll be ready for Tuesday.”