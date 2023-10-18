Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 2 – Oct. 8

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 2 – Oct. 8.

Anonymous Flowers and Cash Delivered to 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:33 a.m. on Oct. 2, someone reported that their office received a card with cash in it after receiving anonymous flowers for months. BUPD was dispatched to take the report.

Motor Vehicle Accident with Injuries at the Brookline Avenue and Lansdowne Street Intersection

At 10:08 a.m. on Oct. 2, someone reported being struck by a car with their friend on the way to class. Both individuals sustained injuries. The driver gave their information and the students went to class. BUPD was dispatched to speak with individuals.

Stalking at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:07 p.m. on Oct. 2, Community Supported Agriculture reported a stalking incident that occurred in February 2022.

Larceny under $1,200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:31 p.m. on Oct. 2, a walk-in party reported their scooter stolen between 6 p.m. on Sept. 30 and 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Disorderly Person at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:49 pm on Oct. 3, someone reported a person causing a disturbance at 685 Commonwealth Ave. Armstrong Ambulance was notified and documented that the individual refused medical attention on the scene.

Bicyclist Struck at Beacon Street and Charlesgate East Intersection

At 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 3, someone reported that they were struck by a cyclist traveling in the wrong direction on their scooter. State Police responded and went to the scene.

Suspicious Person at 147 Bay State Rd.

At 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 4, someone reported a suspicious person who may have been checking the blue bike docks for an unsecured bike.

Larceny over $1,200 at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 5, someone reported a stolen bike. Their bike was received by Cambridge Police Department but sustained damages.

Assist Other Police Agency at 1033 Beacon St.

At 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 6, Brookline Police Department reported to Public Safety that they were told through online communication that a BU student claimed to be a victim of human trafficking at 1033 Beacon St. The BUPD unit was asked to help the Brookline Police Department.

Disorderly Person at Huntington Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue

At 10:55 p.m. on Oct. 6, a dispatcher from the BU Shuttle reported a disorderly person who would not get off the bus. The BU Shuttle dispatcher confirmed the party did not have an ID. There was a courtesy transport to 509 Commonwealth Ave.