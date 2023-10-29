Concerned CGS student | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,
I am a freshman in the College of General Studies (CGS) and I’ve been getting made fun of a lot by other BU students. What can I do to not take it personally?
Sincerely,
Perplexed
Dear Perplexed,
Being in CGS is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, I was a CGS student myself. CGS offers all kinds of great things:
- Fulfilling most of your hub credits during your first two years
- Getting a well-rounded education in multiple subjects
- Having classes with the same groups so you can make lots of friends
- Best of all, getting to spend a semester abroad in London during your freshman year!
Be proud of yourself. At the end of the day, you’re all BU students anyway.
Best Wishes,
Fishstick
Dear Perplexed,
I always thought CGS stood for something else.
The more you know.
Cheers!
Moose