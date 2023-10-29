Advice, Lifestyle

Concerned CGS student | Doctor’s Orders

by Luc Ljoka

Dear Doctors,

I am a freshman in the College of General Studies (CGS) and I’ve been getting made fun of a lot by other BU students. What can I do to not take it personally?
Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

Being in CGS is nothing to be ashamed of. In fact, I was a CGS student myself. CGS offers all kinds of great things: 

  • Fulfilling most of your hub credits during your first two years
  • Getting a well-rounded education in multiple subjects
  • Having classes with the same groups so you can make lots of friends
  • Best of all, getting to spend a semester abroad in London during your freshman year! 

Be proud of yourself. At the end of the day, you’re all BU students anyway.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

 

Dear Perplexed,

I always thought CGS stood for something else. 

The more you know.

Cheers!

Moose

 

