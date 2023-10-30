Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 16 – Oct. 22

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 16 – Oct. 22.

Suspicious person at 930 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 17 that a homeless man would not leave the bathroom.

Suspicious person at 175 Bay State Rd.

A third party called at 10:02 p.m. on Oct. 17 reporting a person banging on a window in the rear of the building. The suspicious person was a resident of the building who was locked out and did not have a phone on them.

Trespass at 700 Albany St.

At 10:19 p.m. on Oct. 17 one male was found inside an ATM vestibule sleeping.

Medical at 24 Buswell St.

A party reported being bitten by a mouse at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 19. Armstrong was on scene.

Call involving animals at 91 Bay State Rd.

At 9:16 p.m. on Oct. 19 there was a report that a dog had been inside an unoccupied vehicle for the past hour.

Medical at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported between 11:00 a.m. and 11:13 a.m. on Oct. 20 that a person got hit by a door and felt nauseous and disoriented. Armstrong and BUPD were en route.

Group disturbance at 1047 Commonwealth Ave.

A caller reported at 11:51 p.m. on Oct. 20 that two males and one female shouted at him. He was not sure what they said, but was safe in his car and could no longer see the group. BUPD checked the area.

Suspicious person at Mountfort & St. Mary’s Street.

At 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 20 a white male, possibly homeless, was riding a bicycle toward Beacon Street brandishing a tree branch that was fashioned into a spear.

Suspicious person at 800 Boylston St.

A BU student who resided off-campus called BUPD at 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 21 to report that they were being followed by an Indian male saying unintelligible words. The caller did hear the word “gangster” clearly. The caller was advised to call Boston Police. No threats were made and the caller was not in danger at the time.

Domestic disturbance at 275 Babcock St.

A caller states that five to 10 minutes prior to the call at 2:32 p.m. on Oct. 22 that a male party wearing a black hoodie was yelling at a female party wearing a white jacket located between Sleeper Hall and Rich Hall.