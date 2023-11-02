Taylor Swift takes us back to 1989, her version this time

On Oct. 27, 2023, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated re-recorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) record. This is her latest addition to her catalog of owned music, and one of the biggest releases of her career.

Between the success of the original, as well as the rumored legendary “vault” tracks that she has been adding to her re-recordings, her fans, better known as the investigative “Swifties,” had lots to be excited for.

Firstly, the part that I was most excited about: the vault tracks. This is my ranking, however, keep in mind they have all been on repeat.

#5: “Suburban Legends”

Don’t get it twisted, this is a great song. This was the one I was most excited for, actually, when the titles were released. It just comes down to the length, this being her second shortest vault song and the other songs feeling more emotionally charged. All of which sadly leaves this one in the last spot.

#4: “Say Don’t Go”

This and “Suburban Legends” were incredibly close in my mind, but the feeling of singing this song along with friends pushes this song to number four for me.

#3: “Now That We Don’t Talk”

Now, I’m fully aware that I said the length of “Suburban Legends” was a con and this song is even shorter but before you start — this song “packs a punch,” Swift said. The lyrics carry a certain relatability to many that make this song a hit.

#2: “Slut!”

The dreamy, whimsical sister “Blank Space.” Understandable why it was initially left off the album — since the topic is so similar to “Blank Space” — but now that it’s on the album, I can’t imagine it not being there. Not only is it simply a good song, but it also encapsulates what Swift was going through at the time it was written — making it even more meaningful.

1#: “Is It Over Now?”

If you have listened to “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” I’m not sure this is much of a surprise. If this song is about who everyone thinks the song is about (Harry Styles), Swift might have done him a favor by waiting to release this one.

The lyrics in this song are unparalleled in the way that they do not hold back. Yet again, Swift delivers a bridge to scream along to.

In terms of the original songs, some production discrepancies have caused a bit of controversy. This can be explained by Max Martin and Shellback not returning to produce some of their songs and thus being replaced by Christopher Rowe.

The biggest victims are her hits, “Style” and “New Romantics,” both which have a more hollow guitar intro. The other sound differences throughout the album can typically be attributed to her more mature voice and crisper production — which in general makes many songs sound even better.

A couple that stand out to me were “I Know Places” and “Clean,” both of which were rerecorded with some of the original production team members. Despite the minute differences, the album is still pop perfection and reminds everyone why it’s such an awarded album.





