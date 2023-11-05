Five seasonal fashion staples you need in your wardrobe

As we finally reach November, it’s time we make some last-minute adjustments to our wardrobes.

With the cold Boston weather rapidly approaching, it’s imperative that we bundle up in modish ways. This fall and winter are all about decorating ourselves stylishly, with styles inspired from corporate looks and vintage outerwear.

Especially considering the upcoming holiday festivities, it surely wouldn’t hurt to add some new pieces to our wish lists. So, if you want to expand beyond the scope of puffer jackets and winter boots, here are five fashion staples you need below.

Leather Jackets

Lately, leather jackets have been making their anticipated reappearance in street style. Over the years, they’ve been styled in different ways, and this year, it’s all about the rustic oversized look.

Rather than wearing the traditional black biker jackets that we used to style, people have transitioned to wearing oversized black and brown leather bomber jackets, with warm hues and streaks. The rustic look helps express the whole vintage look that has taken over street style, especially considering the overall timelessness of leather jackets.

Celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Emma Chamberlain, have been pictured pairing their leather jackets with pleated mini skirts, sweaters and loafers. I suggest you all get an oversized leather jacket before fall ends, as it goes well with all outfits, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Wool Trench Coats

One of the most versatile coats you can own is a wool trench coat. These coats not only keep you warm throughout the colder months, but can be styled with any outfit, and can accordingly be dressed up or down.

Lately, I’ve seen people style navy blue, beige and brown trench coats, all of which are the classic and ideal fall and winter colors. Wool trench coats can be best paired with trousers or jeans, cable-knit sweaters and casual sneakers or boots.

Celebrity and model Kaia Gerber is frequently seen wearing her classic trench coat, allowing her to constantly look classy yet modern on the streets. Thus, if you want to incorporate a more elegant, old-money look into your wardrobe, I suggest you invest in a wool trench coat this year.

Onitsuka Tiger

I’ve been noticing a recent comeback from the Onitsuka Tiger sneakers, a perfect flat sneaker if you’re looking for something different from the adidas Sambas.

As Adidas Sambas have been trending for the past couple of years, they’ve been constantly selling out, making it impossible for people to snag them in their sizes. So, if you want a trendy alternative to the Sambas, the Onitsuka Tiger sneakers are the perfect fit, and go along with any outfit.

The Onitsuka Tiger sneakers in the Mexico 66 style come in a variety of eye-catching colors, and my two favorite versions of the sneaker are “Kill Bill” and “Silver.”

Knee-High Boots

After their long hiatus, knee-high boots are finally back in the game. Leather knee-high boots have been featured a lot in fall street style lately, paired with mini skirts, dresses, trench coats and blazers. These boots can easily help boost classiness and elegance into any outfit, especially if you get brown, white or black ones.

There are also many different types of this boot that you can select from, but my personal favorite is the heeled version – as it gives you a few extra inches of support.

Lousy Trousers

As street style has lately adopted styles inspired from corporate looks, one of my favorite pieces is the basic lousy trouser. Baggy trousers can be styled with any top, whether it’s a basic white t-shirt, or an oversized cashmere sweater, and I truly admire its versatility, as they can be worn for both stylish and corporate purposes.