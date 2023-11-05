First date | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctor,

I have my first date this weekend and I’m super nervous. Any tips?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

A first date is a nerve-wracking but exciting experience.

I recommend the following:

Do something nice for them (perhaps you could take them out for a lovely fish dinner or a stroll in the park). Whatever it is, do it with their consent.

Ask them about themselves. It gives you a chance to listen and learn.

Respect boundaries and take it slow.

At the end of the date, make sure they get home safely.

Best wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

When I was in college, they called me “The Ladies Mouse.” If you really want to wow your first date,

take them to the Fenway Dining Hall for the

Tumbleweed Ranch Burger.

Cheers!

Moose