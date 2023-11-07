Campus Crime Logs: Oct. 23 – Oct. 29

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Oct. 23 – Oct. 29.

Medical at 512 Beacon St.

An RA reported at 3:09 a.m. on Oct. 23 that a party was throwing up blood.

Threat to commit a crime at 55 Buswell St.

A caller reported at 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 23 that a video was posted online without their consent and that they are receiving threats as a result.

Assault and battery at 100 E Newton St.

At 2:46 p.m. on Oct. 24, a caller reported that they were spit on a few hours prior.

Past breaking and entering at 8 Wadsworth St.

A caller reported on Oct. 25 at 8:50 a.m. that their house was broken into the night prior and three scooters were stolen from the property.

Moving vehicle accident, no injuries at 386 Cambridge St.

Operator reports BUPD vehicle being hit by another motor vehicle from the side at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25 by another moving vehicle. No injuries were reported.

911 abandoned call at 925 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:53 a.m. on Oct. 26, a caller accidentally called emergency services by using 9 as a dial out number and hitting 1 twice.

Other service request type at 24 Buswell St.

A caller reported at 12:08 p.m. on Oct. 26 that the residents at 24 Buswell St. are putting their trash in his recycling bins.

Assault and battery in progress at 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:46 a.m. on Oct. 27, a caller reported a bald, white male standing at about 5 feet 9 inches pushing a young child against a parking lot wall.

Larceny under $1,200 by single scheme at 75 Brainerd Rd.

A caller reported being scammed online between Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. and 11:48 a.m. on Oct. 27.

Intoxicated party at 140 Bay State Rd.

At 5:07 a.m. on Oct. 28, a resident assistant reported an unresponsive man asleep in the bathroom stall not responding and possibly intoxicated.