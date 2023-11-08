The food that can’t be egg-nored

In a world of Instagram Reel recipes, encyclopedia-length menus and trendy restaurants on seemingly every street corner, it’s easy to get caught up in what’s new. While there is undoubted appeal in one-pot pasta recipes and breathtaking charcuterie boards, we must not forget to go back to the basics from time to time.

We cannot forget the foods that can be served from breakfast to dinner, and from appetizers to desserts. The foods that take on countless textures and tastes, suited for any and every holiday and occasion. When thinking about these egg-cellent comfort foods, one continuously remains the most versatile: eggs.

Brown, white, blue or whatever color you prefer — egg preparations take on many forms. From scrambled to poached, fried to whipped in a meringue, eggs can be incorporated into just about any kind of dish.

Here are some basic yet egg-cellent ways to cook eggs, and some tips and tricks in doing so.

Scrambled

Scrambled eggs may seem overdone, but there’s a reason they are often the star of the meal. With such an easy preparation (merely mixing up the eggs and stirring them onto a heated pan), scrambled eggs are a quick and easy way to get some extra protein in. Whether you prefer to stick with salt and pepper, or spice things up with some cheese, this is a crowd-pleasing dish that will never disappoint.

Pro tip: Per the Gordon Ramsay method, mix the scrambled eggs with a dollop of crème fraîche or sour cream before serving. They’ll melt in your mouth!

Boiled

Hard, soft or somewhere in between, boiled eggs pose seemingly endless possibilities. Boiled eggs take slightly longer than other preparation methods (about seven to 15 minutes, depending on your preference), but can be made in batches and last in the fridge for up to a week! They can then be eaten plain, made into deviled eggs, thrown into a salad or dyed for Easter, among many other uses. Boiled eggs themselves are endlessly versatile and are a wonderful addition to any breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Pro tip: Paprika pairs perfectly with any form of boiled egg and adds a beautiful pop of color for presentation.

Fried

Frying an egg is arguably the simplest way to cook it. Crack it directly into a heated pan, let it cook and flip it if you want to. Whether you prefer your eggs over-easy, sunny-side-up, over-well or charred to a crisp, fried eggs are easily customizable to everyone’s taste. The dish is often best served alongside a piece of toast, which pairs especially well with a still-runny yolk.

If toast is not your thing, these eggs can be seasoned with just about anything in your spice cabinet and eaten deliciously on their own.

Pro tip: Add a bit of basil pesto to the pan before cracking your egg into it. Pesto eggs went viral for a reason!

Poached

Poached eggs may require a bit more trial and error than other preparations, but finding your perfect method is certainly worth it. In the absence of an egg-poaching gadget, these eggs are typically made with just a pot of boiling water.

Some chefs insist that vinegar is the key to an intact egg white, while others rely solely on the “vortex” method of swirling the water around.

No matter your method, poached eggs make for a tasty and pretty meal. Similar to fried eggs, the soft yolk of a poached egg pairs perfectly with some toasted bread.

Pro tip: Add a poached egg to your next slice of avocado toast. You will not regret it!

With help from a few more ingredients, the list extends to meringue, mayonnaise, eggnog and more. While egg-centric recipes may not seem as interesting as other dishes, this versatile staple is impossible to egg-nore. Next time you scramble up a new meal, give one of these methods a try! Who knows, it may be eggs-actly what you’re looking for.





