Faye Webster: a dreamy voice in a world of chaos

In my senior year of high school, I listened to Faye Webster every single day. Whether I was driving home from school or doing homework, her smooth, dreamy voice was always playing in the background. I finally got to see her in concert this year, and this experience made her one of my favorite artists of all time.

Faye Webster is an American singer-songwriter who primarily makes indie, folk and alternative music. She started releasing music when she was 16 years old, but she recently gained popularity through her TikTok hits “I Know You” and “Kingston.”

In “Better Distractions,” Webster describes her state of loneliness in the midst of COVID-19. In this song, which kicked off the concert, she’s trying to distract herself from thinking about her ex-lover, but she cannot find anything better to do.

I love the folk instrumentals she uses — especially in this song. The twangy, mellow sound is comforting, and the slow pace of the song allows the audience to sit in this mundane loneliness with her.

I think everyone can relate to the feeling of loneliness during COVID-19, and she does a wonderful job of illustrating this feeling in this song. Webster’s songs have this sad, yet comforting nature and “Better Distractions” is the epitome of this feeling.

“Atlanta Millionaires Club” is my favorite album of hers. As an Atlanta native myself, I love how she exhibits pride in where she comes from. In the song “Come to Atlanta,” she asks her partner to come visit her in her home city.

While this song has a very simple premise, it’s fun to listen to and it’s one of those songs I put on while I’m cleaning my dorm or walking to class. The instrumentals definitely carry the song and create a jaunty atmosphere.

“Kingston” is another song from “Atlanta Millionaires Club,” and it’s one of her most popular pieces. She begins it by singing, “The day that I met you, I started dreaming,” and this is followed by one of the most serene beat drops I’ve ever heard.

The twangy yet smooth instrumentals makes this song incredibly addictive. The first time I heard it, I immediately had to play it again. Webster describes how much she loves her partner and how much she misses them when they are away. It’s one of those songs I can’t help but nod my head and sing along to.

Throughout the song she repeats, “Baby, tell me what you want to know / Give you everything I have and more.” She’s describing an all-encompassing romance in which she completely devotes herself to this person. I find it fascinating that this song is able to make me feel lovestruck even though I’ve never experienced a romance such as this one.

Webster’s “I Know You” is a single with a more melancholy tone, as she describes loving someone who doesn’t love her the same way. She’s holding onto a relationship that’s failing, and she reassures herself that she can reconnect with her partner.

Similar to “Kingston,” Webster made me feel something I had never experienced. When this song comes on, I suddenly feel like I’m losing the love of my life, even though this person doesn’t exist. I think it’s incredible that her songwriting has that power.

I love how Webster balances experiences of pain with experiences of bliss in her music. Her dreamy voice creates a welcoming environment for a diverse audience to enjoy music about love and loss. Her lyricism creates a foundation for listeners to sing their hearts out.

I’m so glad that I found her music last year and I’m excited to see where her career goes in the future.





