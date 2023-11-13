The Frontroom’s Tale: A true miracle that will enlighten your day

Before we dive into today’s story, I want to start with a question. Do you believe in “miracles”? Is your answer “Yes,” “No” or “It’s hard to say”?

My personal definition of a miracle is: a seemingly impossible, good thing that happens to a good person. Note that I’m talking about things that seem impossible — not fantasy stories. Batman announcing you’re the next Robin on a dark, windy night doesn’t count. It has to be something real, with a very tiny chance of happening.

Considering all the terrible things that have happened in the real world in 2023, you might be ready to say no. But hold on, I’m about to share a real miracle story that happened recently — it all begins at Belmont Park in New York State, starting with a boy and his horse on their incredible journey of race and life.

First meeting

Born in 2005 in Richmond, Kentucky, Cody Dorman came into the world facing a tough challenge. He was diagnosed with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome – a rare chromosomal disorder that stunted his growth and development, leading to severe epilepsy and damage to multiple organs. The prognosis was grim — doctors weren’t sure he’d see his second birthday.

Yet, Dorman fought through, enduring more than 40 surgeries on almost every organ, including his heart, and constantly battling severe seizures. Through all this, his love for animals and the great outdoors never vanished.

The Make A Wish Foundation granted Dorman a wish due to his condition, and with this opportunity, he chose to visit Godolphin Farm in Kentucky with his parents. There, he had an encounter with a young foal.

Dorman couldn’t walk or talk, but the foal walked right up to him and nestled its head in his lap. It was a simple, yet profound interaction, hinting at a deep connection between them.

This initial meeting between Dorman and the horse was just the beginning. What seemed like a brief, one-time event turned into a lasting relationship, one that would go far beyond that single day at the farm.

A reunion to witness

By 2020, Dorman’s health started to decline, and the pandemic forced him into prolonged lockdown at home. To lift his spirits and combat signs of depression, an opportunity arose for Dorman to reunite with the foal he met two years prior.

The foal was now a robust two-year-old thoroughbred, ready for his first race at Belmont Park. Despite the years apart, the horse showed no signs of discomfort around Cody. The horse was officially named “Cody’s Wish,” symbolizing the pure bond between them.

Cody’s Wish’s initial three races resulted in three third place finishes, putting to question his potential. However, everything changed during his fourth race where he clinched his first victory at Churchill Downs. Remarkably, throughout the pre-race warm-up, the horse’s gaze never strayed from the boy.

Dorman’s heart never strayed from his horse, Cody’s Wish. He became the horse’s biggest fan, and the impact of their relationship transcended bounds — it transformed the entire Dorman family.

In December 2021, the Dorman family celebrated what might have been Dorman’s most memorable birthday yet — right beside Cody’s Wish’s stable.

By 2022, Cody’s Wish had grown into a contender for the prestigious Saratoga Grade 1 Forego Stakes races. Before the races began, Dorman had a gut feeling — a certainty of victory. In October 2022, after Cody’s Wish triumphed once again in the elite Breeders’ Cup, it was clear that this was more than just a winning streak.

To be continued

In 2023, the team behind Cody’s Wish announced their participation in the Los Angeles Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile, marking it as their farewell race. In this significant year, at 17, Dorman traveled miles to Los Angeles to witness the final chapter of his beloved horse’s racing career.

Cody’s Wish, known for his style of stirring up the track dirt, never let the earth hitting him slow his pace. His trained resilience shone brightly as he and another horse, National Treasure, raced neck and neck to the finish line. When the photo finish declared Cody’s Wish the winner, the crowd erupted in deafening cheers — celebrating this miraculous horse’s perfect ending.

On the same day, having seen his horse triumph, Cody Dorman passed away on his journey back home. The 17-year-old’s spirit soared, intertwining with the glory of his beloved horse’s victorious journey, as they both headed toward a distant horizon.





