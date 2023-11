Dear Doctors,

I’m excited to go home for Thanksgiving, but traveling during the holidays always stresses me out. How do I minimize the stress of holiday travel?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

Although holiday travel can be quite inconvenient and often stressful, I find it is well worth it to be surrounded by friends and loved ones over a nice, home-cooked meal.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

Hard to say. I only travel for holidays where I receive presents.

Cheers!

Moose