Campus Crime Logs: Nov. 13 – Nov. 24

Medical at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:33 a.m. on Nov. 13, Boston Fire and EMS responded to a call for a swimmer who was not alert or responding to any stimuli at Boston University Fitness and Recreation Center.

Medical at 765 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 13, a caller reported that a professor attempted to use an automated external defibrillator in his office. Boston EMS responded to this call and found the party conscious and alert.

Active Fire at 704 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:28 p.m. on Nov. 13, a call was received reporting a dumpster fire behind the building. The Boston Fire Department extinguished the flames.

Hit and Run, Property Damage at 72 East Concord St.

At 11:29 a.m. on Nov. 16, the Dean of the School of Medicine’s car was hit. BUPD documented the incident.

Assault and Battery at 138 Mountfort St.

At 9:04 a.m. on Nov. 17, a facilities member stated that he accidentally blew leaves in the direction of a pedestrian. The pedestrian grabbed his arm, spit at him, then left. No injuries were reported.

Fire Alarm, Code Red at 25 Buick St.

At 4:28 p.m. on Nov. 17, Boston Fire responded to a fire alarm. It was suspected that it was smoke from a machine.

Building Vandalism at 91 Bay State Rd.

At 1:06 a.m. on Nov. 18, building security reported an individual had broken a drop box off the wall.

Suspicious Person at 24 Buswell St.

At 5:27 p.m. on Nov. 18, a caller stated that a party attempted to gain access to a fenced area.

Wellbeing Check at 650 Albany St.

At 8:31 a.m. on Nov. 20, a caller reported an individual lighting a flag on fire behind the Evans Biomedical Research Center X-Building parking lot.

Minor Motor Vehicle Accident at Commonwealth Avenue & Harry Agganis Way

At 9:23 p.m. on Nov. 20, two parties walked into the station and reported a minor motor vehicle crash. No crash occurred. The incident involved an individual stepping off the curb and slapping the roof of a car. The parties resolved the issue and did not require police assistance.

Suspicious Person at Bay State Road & Beacon Street

At 10:11 p.m. on Nov. 21, a caller stated that a party was possibly being forced into a vehicle. Police reported that the party had a medical problem.

Hit Pedestrian at Charlesgate West & Commonwealth Avenue

At 8:55 p.m. on Nov. 24, a student reported that they were hit by a car, but returned to their dorm. No injuries were reported.