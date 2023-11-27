I’m just a girl | Maia’s Inner Monologue

Dear readers,

In a world where expectations can feel as high as the skyscrapers of Boston, embracing the simplicity of being “just a girl” has become my guide. It’s a reminder that –– in the midst of societal norms –– it’s perfectly fine to be just a girl. To just be human. Without the weight of expectations.

Typically, I prefer to keep these articles lighthearted. This platform serves as my personal life debrief, allowing me to express whatever is on my mind at any given time. But, let’s be honest, life isn’t always a walk in the park — I know I don’t have to tell you twice.

I’ve recently been encountering a few roadblocks, and writing has been a nice way to move through them. So I’m sharing this in the hope that it will help someone else who is facing similar challenges.

Change

The word itself gives me the shivers. Change is a frightening prospect for me. I’ve always found comfort in the familiar. Whether it’s planning my day down to the hour, including relaxation reminders, or rewatching the same TV show over and over — I’m currently rewatching “How I Met Your Mother” for the hundredth time — familiarity brings me peace.

Let’s just say it was extremely difficult for me after my five-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend ended. I don’t usually share such personal information in these articles, but there is a greater significance here.

Change is a balance between uncertainty and opportunity, a mixture that, truth be told, hasn’t always felt within my grasp. Yet, within this whirlwind of self-evolution and transformation, I discovered an unexpected sanctuary encapsulated by four simple words: “I’m just a girl.”

When I first set out on my path of self-improvement and growth, I was met with both exciting and terrifying winds of change. I grew up with the boy –– our personalities merged, and he helped shape who I am. Though we are no longer together, I am so incredibly grateful for all that he taught me.

But jeez, being on my own for the first time is so uncomfortable. It’s like putting on new shoes that haven’t been broken in yet. You know it’s time for a change but what’s hard is that it’ll take time for you to settle in and get fully comfortable. But once you do, God will you love those new shoes!

As I adjusted to this new chapter in my life, the expression “I’m just a girl” started to mean more to me. It evolved into more of a mantra, a ray of hope and a large silver, shiny shield against the uncertainties of this huge life change.

It sounds dramatic to place so much emphasis on such a basic, kind of absurd, sentence. However, it’s my rock. It anchors me down when things get too much. It also serves as a reminder that even in the face of chaos and unpredictability, I can and should be unapologetically myself,without hesitation or regret — even when life feels overwhelming.

I honestly feel like a hypocrite writing this. Here I am, preaching about embracing change and living unapologetically when, truth be told, I always struggle to take my own advice.

Perhaps that’s the beauty of it all, though, that accepting change doesn’t require having everything worked out. It’s about making mistakes, embracing chaos, feeling your emotions in whatever state they come and coming to terms with the messy.

So, as I type these words out, I guess I’m reminding myself as much as anyone else to embrace the unpredictability and change that comes with life. I’m just a girl. You’re just human. Life throws so many curve balls. So take it easy and we’ll go through it together.

To change is to grow.

Until next time,

Maia





