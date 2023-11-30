The Four Belt Era: David Benavidez can’t be avoided

David Benavidez sent another strong message to Saul “Canelo” Álvarez on Saturday when Demetrius Andrade’s corner stopped their fight at the halfway mark.

After a competitive first three rounds, Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs) turned up the heat in the fourth, as he usually does, dropping Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs) with an overhand right. He followed it up in the next two rounds, outlanding Andrade 78-24, according to CompuBox. Andrade’s corner saw enough, ending the onslaught to save their fighter from an accrued beating.

Benavidez is just entering his physical prime. Outside of the ring, his past disciplinary blunders seem to be thoroughly in the rearview mirror. Inside the ring, he’s built himself into a force to be reckoned with.

In addition to being a big super middleweight, Benavidez is an elite offensive boxer. The numbers agree. He connects on his punches with one of the highest clips in the sport, 37.4%, per CompuBox. His skills are much the same: He’s freaky fast for his size, with the ability to overwhelm opponents by landing combinations. He has a long jab to which he applies constant pressure. Defensively, his legs are strong, he rarely gets hit flush, and when he does, his chin holds.

Why am I (and others) singing Benavidez’s praises? He’s proved it. Any way you slice it, he’s earned the opportunity to fight Álvarez (68-2-2, 39 KOs). He’s not only demonstrated extraordinary physical skill. Commercially, he’s headlined pay-per-views in his past two outings, generating buzz around this potential matchup.

Benavidez is only 26 years old. He’s the one who can wait. But this fight itself cannot wait.

Álvarez is 33 years old and has been boxing professionally since he was 15. At this point in his career, he’s looking to take the fights that will earn him the most money. His earnings in recent years add up to north of $30 million. Given the danger that Benavidez presents, it’s safe to assume that Álvarez will seek more than that.

The boxing world has shown interest in Benavidez as a potential opponent for Álvarez for over a year now, at least prior to his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

At present, Benavidez doesn’t just pose a threat to Álvarez. He has a real chance to defeat him.

Benavidez is a full half-foot taller than Álvarez, with a four-inch reach advantage. Yes, Álvarez looked rejuvenated in his most recent victory over Jermell Charlo, but Benavidez is far more dangerous than Charlo at super middleweight.

Benavidez will be able to physically impose himself on the much smaller Álvarez. Outside of the Charlo fight, Álvarez has looked increasingly vulnerable defensively recently, and Benavidez is an opponent Álvarez will have to be defensively sound to beat.

In the past, Álvarez has brushed off the possibility of fighting Benavidez, but he can’t brush it off anymore. He has always fought the best, so there is no reason he would change his philosophy now. And let’s be clear, Álvarez is no duck.