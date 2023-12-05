Basketball teams begin conference play during intersession, hockey resumes on Jan. 3

Winter break is just around the corner, but some Terriers are not going to be taking too much time for themselves. The men’s and women’s basketball and hockey teams all have a full slate of games, including plenty of in-conference play. Each team has different expectations for the back half of their seasons, as the men’s hockey and women’s basketball teams are under particular pressure due to their postseason success last season, but all the teams have plenty of exciting games on their schedules. Here are some to keep an eye on.

Women’s and men’s basketball against Navy: Jan. 3, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Navy used to own the women’s team in the past, including nine wins in a 10-game stretch from 2013 to 2018. BU has flipped the script in recent years, however, and are rocking a five-game win streak that they punctuated last year with a staggering 43-point victory at home. Navy’s women’s team were a miserable 1-29, and the Terriers will look for another big win this season in Case Gym.

As for the men, their history against Navy is almost the exact opposite. Their history began with eight Terrier wins in their first nine meetings, but BU has lost the last five in a row. That being said, BU is 7-3 all-time playing away at Navy, and this upcoming game will be played in Annapolis. It will still be an uphill battle, however, as the Terriers did not return any of their top-6 scorers from last season, and the seventh hasn’t played a game yet this season due to injury.

Men’s and women’s basketball against Lafayette: Jan. 6, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

The Leopards men’s team might only be 1-9 on the season, but they’ve shown plenty of fight against BU in recent years. The Terriers played two overtime thrillers against Lafayette last season, and their February meeting saw a five-game head-to-head BU win streak snapped. Expect more drama when they meet again.

In contrast, the women’s team has been more drama-free in their matchups with Lafayette. They hold a 20-10 all-time record against the Leopards and won by a combined 47 points across their two meetings last season. Senior forward Caitlin Weimar posted 20-point double-doubles in both those games, and the reigning PL Defensive Player of the Year will look to continue a stellar season against an opponent she plays well against.

Men’s ice hockey versus the University of New Hampshire: Jan 13, 6 p.m.

The Terriers will look to avenge an early-season loss against the Wildcats in Manchester when they host UNH for Youth Hockey Night next month. U.S. College Hockey Online currently has BU ranked joint-second in the country and the Wildcats at 16, and both teams are likely to maintain top-20 status when they meet in January. The game will be the second in a run of Hockey East games that will close out the Terriers’ season, and could very well serve as a barometer for BU’s odds for both in-conference and national success.

Women’s ice hockey against Boston College: Jan. 16, 4 p.m.

For the first time in Women’s Beanpot history, both the championship and consolation games will be hosted in TD Garden. While this game against BC is a semifinal that will not be played in the historic arena, Battles of Comm. Ave. always play host to an intense atmosphere and two rabid fanbases. Rivalry games like these also tend to render season records moot as emotions run high, so BC’s slight edge in terms of performance thus far should not discourage BU fans from coming out in full force and watching these two teams put on a show.