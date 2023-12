Dear Doctors,

I want to exercise more, but the gym bros at Fitrec intimidate me. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

The “gym bros” at FitRec tend to mind their own business. People are generally too concerned with their own selves to care what anybody else is doing. Be confident in yourself and do the workouts that you are comfortable doing. You got this!

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

I get my exercise by running from the geese on Fenway campus.

Cheers!

Moose