Redevelopment discussions continue for park near Mass. and Cass

A month after the removal of homeless encampments at the intersection known as Mass. and Cass, discussions regarding a nearly $6 million redevelopment of a nearby park continue to be focused on community safety.

Clifford Park, a park located a mile south of Mass. and Cass, has attracted over dozens of people living at the homeless encampment every day, according to NBC10 Boston.

“We’ve come across abandoned needles or broken glass bottles, and sometimes there’s been encampment,” said Ryan Woods, commissioner of the Boston Parks and Recreation department. “[There is] a negative connotation because of its location and proximity to Mass. and Cass.”

Since the removal of Mass. and Cass, some residents said they have noticed more unhoused people at the park.

“The homeless people have nowhere to go anymore,” said Melissa Baker, a Newmarket District sanitation worker. “All the tents came down and people are just scattered everywhere. We’re finding more needles, we’re finding more trash, people are hiding their belongings in the park.”

In an Oct. 26 press conference leading up to the Mass. and Cass clear-out, Chief of Boston Police Michael Cox confirmed plans for an increased police presence in the area.

“With an increased police presence, I can promise you there will probably be an increased enforcement presence in the area,” Cox said.

Baker said she has noticed and welcomed the increase of police presence at the park.

“Police are here every day and they’re arresting people every day,” Baker said. “They’re trying to clean it up a little, make it a little more safer for people that want to actually enjoy the park.”

In order to “protect residents, sanitation/municipal workers, and the environment,” the Boston Public Health Commission implemented a safe syringe disposal kiosk in 12 different locations throughout Boston, Clifford Park being one of them, according to a public service announcement.

However, Domingos DaRosa, a nearby resident, said in a community discussion meeting he believes the needle disposal kiosk at Clifford Park actually contributes to lack of safety at the park.

“Folks don’t want the needle kiosk there, that wasn’t something we wanted from the beginning and it was kind of forced upon us because it invites people to come to the park to do the wrong things,” DaRosa said. “We’re not looking to have folks continue to use Clifford Park as a shooting gallery.”

Woods said the kiosks will be reinstated after the park’s construction period.

Another safety measure some residents voiced their support for was for the park to now have increased lighting.

“Everything that happens at Mass. and Cass impacts Clifford Park and has impacted Clifford Park for the last 10 years,” Marla Smith, a nearby resident, said in the community meeting. “We want the fields to be safe and to be clean … the lighting is a really key issue, because right now, fewer than half the lights over there work.”

Ricardo Austrich — a landscape architect for BSC Group, the consulting group assisting the city in redeveloping the park — addressed the concerns of the lack of lighting.

“One of the things we’ll be looking at in this project is really upgrading the lighting throughout the entire park,” Austrich said. “This is very important for issues related to safety and for the community to feel like this is a safer space.”

Cathy Baker-Eclipse, director of the Capital Plan, a multi-year plan to improve or expand city facilities, reaffirms her confidence in the park’s safety.

“We are working in partnership with our community and the other city partners to make sure that Clifford Park is and remains a safe place for kids and the community to recreate,” Baker-Eclipse said.

Clifford Park is also home to The BASE, a nonprofit organization that develops youth sports and college access programs. The BASE partners with employers throughout the city to provide internship and job opportunities.

Franklin Shearer, director of communications and external affairs at The BASE, expressed his optimism.

“We believe in the neighborhood, and while there are challenges, we’re happy to be situated in that area and provide programs and events for people in the community,” Shearer said. “It’s safe to be here, and we’re proud to be a part of this up-and-coming neighborhood.”