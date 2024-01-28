Greek life | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

I’m rushing a frat. All of my friends got in last semester and I’m nervous I won’t. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

If you don’t get into your top choice, there are plenty of other options on campus that cater to a wide variety of social, business and professional interests. Like anything else, just do your best! You have nothing to be embarrassed about if you’re not chosen.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

If you don’t get in, just report them to campus security every weekend for underage drinking :).

Cheers!

Moose