By Gracie Davenport and Kate Kotlyar

The Boston University Terriers and the Boston College Eagles met for the 292nd and 293rd times over the weekend in the annual battle of Commonwealth Ave. For the first time in the over-a-century-long rivalry, the teams competed as No. 1 and No. 2 in the country, respectively. The Terriers were toppled to No. 3 after an explosive weekend with packed fan sections at the Conte Forum and Agganis Arena.