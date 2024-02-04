Public speaking | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

I have a big presentation in two weeks and I’m terrified of public speaking. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

Public speaking is a skill that you get better at the more you practice. There are lots of helpful books and guides about building confidence. Even if you are scared, you’ll eventually learn how to keep it from showing. Practice makes perfect.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

Try an open mic night! What’s the worst that could happen?

Cheers!

Moose