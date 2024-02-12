Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 4 — Feb. 11

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 4 – Feb. 11.

Threat at 90 Gardner St.

At 12:01 p.m. on Feb. 4, an off-campus BU affiliate asked about what steps to take to get out of a lease agreement early due to a roommate showing anger and making threats like “I’ll choke you.”

Fight in Progress at 59 Bay State Rd.

At 8:49 p.m. on Feb. 4, a caller reported that two parties were fighting in the rear of the building. Units reported two friends play fighting.

Other Service Request Type at 99 Bay State Rd.

At 1:31 a.m. on Feb. 5, a caller reported that there has been an ongoing issue with people illegally dumping trash in the dumpster behind the building. No trash dumping was happening at the time of call, so the caller was informed that BUPD would keep it in mind for officer patrol.

Suspicious Person at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 6, a caller reported a suspicious male party on the first floor of their building, wearing a black jacket and brown khakis. The caller was unsure if party was a student or not.

Well Being Check at 72 East Concord St.

At 5:00 p.m on Feb. 6, an officer reported investigating a baby locked inside a silver BMW. Officer reported the owner was present and the vehicle keys were locked inside.

MV Accident with Injuries at 730 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:53 p.m. on Feb. 6, a caller reported a party on a moped was struck by a train. MBTA Transit Police and EMS arrived on scene.

Non-Emergency Medical Call at 930 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:04 p.m. on Feb. 7, a caller reported a patient who passed out but became conscious and alert due to an allergic reaction to antibiotics. Brookline Fire Department and Brookline Police Department arrived on scene with one female transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Suspicious Person at BU Bridge

At 7:48 p.m. on Feb. 8, a caller reported a male party exiting a stopped vehicle and throwing a duffle bag into the water. State Police were notified after units checked the area and found nothing.

Trespass at 700 Albany St.

At 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 9, a caller reported one male and one female found in an ATM vestibule.

Fire Alarm/Code Red at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 9, a caller reported smoke coming from a barrel. The Boston Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene, followed by Boston Fire’s hazmat unit.

Past Vehicle Accident at 610 Albany St.

At 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, a Boston Medical Center employee reported that she parked her car in the morning and came back in the evening to find the vehicle damaged.