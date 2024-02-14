Dreams | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

I’ve been having a lot of disturbing dreams lately. Is there any reason for this?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

Bad dreams are often caused by unresolved anxiety, stressors that your brain has not fully worked through or even frustration with life experiences. Other times, dreams are just random and have no meaning at all. Everyone has bad dreams occasionally, and they are usually not a cause for concern. However, if they persist, there are a few preventative strategies that you can use, such as reducing stress or avoiding stimulating activities before bed.

Best Wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

I like my dreams.

Cheers!

Moose