Lyrics I love | Maia’s Inner Monologue

I love music. I always have, and I always will.

When I was younger, I had major tantrums. I would scream, yell and pound on the floor in my childhood bedroom. It’s the same bedroom I have now, but with a yellow and blue patterned carpet and a wooden dresser covered with stickers.

When I got in these moods, I would slam my door — and slam it hard.

I slammed it so hard that it shook the entire house — an action my dad despised. He despised it so much he legitimately took my door off of the hinges.

Served me right.

My parents would try everything to calm me down. Nothing worked — until one day, something did.

Once, in the thick of a screaming fit, my mom reached for my raggedy CD player that sat on my shelf. Popping on a random Laurie Berkner CD, she pressed play.

Just like that, there was silence.

I immediately shut my mouth, stopped crying and just listened.

I listened hard. I listened closely.

Even now, when I’m going through tough times, the only thing that can instantly calm me down is slipping in my AirPods and blasting my favorite tunes.

Music has always been there as a constant and reassuring presence in my life. Today, I’d like to share with you a few of my most treasured and meaningful song lyrics.

“Waiting Room” by Phoebe Bridgers: “Know it’s for the better”

Phoebe Bridgers is probably my all time favorite artist.

People categorize her music as “depressing,” but I think it’s quite the opposite. I think it’s full — full of meaning, full of love and most importantly, full of emotion.

If I had to pinpoint my favorite Phoebe song, it would likely be “Waiting Room” — although choosing from her discography is no easy task (“Savior Complex” is a close second).

What’s remarkable to me is that Bridgers wrote this song when she was in high school. A prime 16 year old! That means that she was younger than I am now when she wrote it.

Crazy stuff.

When I was 16, I wasn’t writing songs. I was dancing around my room making Video Star music videos, really horrendous ones at that.

The song brilliantly captures the essence of having a crush, especially one who remains oblivious to your existence. I find it incredible how she encapsulated all of the feelings that come with that experience at such a young age.

Towards the end of the song, Bridgers repeats the phrase “know it’s for the better” a staggering 36 times. This repetition, while seemingly excessive, holds a deeper purpose.

To me, it appears as though she’s attempting to convince herself that whatever she’s going through is ultimately for the better.

With each iteration of the seemingly simple lyric, she imbues it with a different nuance, conveying a myriad of emotions that evolve throughout the repetition.

Not one “know it’s for the better” sounds the same. Each one has something unique about it.

I’m drawn to this lyric because of its relatability. Even when circumstances don’t unfold as planned, acknowledging that “it’s for the better” is crucial. It underscores the belief that everything happens for a reason — which I truly believe.

Or at least I’m trying to believe.

“come out and play” by Billie Eilish: “And I know it makes you nervous but I promise you, it’s worth it”

To be completely honest, I completely forgot this song existed.

The last vivid memory I have of it dates back to my ninth-grade public speaking class, where I did a presentation dissecting the meaning behind the lyrics. After that, I guess it slipped into the recesses of my memory.

Fast forward to about a month ago, when I unexpectedly rediscovered this absolute gem of a song through my friend Emily’s Spotify account.

Now, Emily is the epitome of the word cool. Emoly. I really miss that girl, but she’s far away now, thriving at CU Boulder.

Her style, aesthetic and humor are everything to me. She’s unique and unapologetic. She’s that friend you genuinely admire and look up to — quite literally. She is probably a solid 6 inches taller than me.

So, obviously, I trust Emily’s music taste.

In a quest for new music, I stumbled upon her winter playlist named “winter!!!!!!” (very original, Emily). The first track on this playlist is Billie Eilish’s “come out and play.”

As soon as I hit play, a wave of nostalgia hit me, and it catapulted me back to ninth grade. It felt surreal, as if no time had passed since I was passionately discussing this very song in that public speaking class.

This time around, however, one lyric resonated with me in a way it hadn’t before.

Billie sings, “and I know it makes you nervous but I promise you, it’s worth it,” which struck me as an acknowledgment of someone grappling with anxiety or hesitation while also assuring them that the journey holds something meaningful and valuable on the other side.

It’s just so damn real.

As I navigate the challenges and opportunities of college and adult life, this lyric took on a newfound significance, as it mirrored my evolving understanding of emotions like anxiety and hesitation.

The song, once a simple relic from the past, now serves as a reminder of the enduring power that music holds to transport us through time and evoke the emotions we thought were buried.

“Something” by The Beatles: The bass line

I don’t have much to say about this one.

I realize that discussing the bass line might seem out of place in this article since it’s not a lyrical element, but oddly enough, it’s the aspect I love the most about the song.

There isn’t a profound reason why I hold such affection for this song. It’s just one of those tunes that instantly struck a chord with me.

In previous articles, I’ve mentioned how my father introduced me to The Beatles when I was younger. Each Beatles song I hear evokes memories of him and I, especially this one.

Perhaps it’s because my father dedicated substantial amounts of time to perfect the bass line. Consequently, whenever I listen to this song, the bass line takes center stage in my mind. It’s as if I can hear my dad playing along, especially during the chorus.

This connection of hearing him playing the bass in my mind adds an indescribable depth to the song. It just makes me happy.

Anyways, music is cool, amazing and ethereal. Give these songs a listen if you haven’t already. You’re in for a treat.