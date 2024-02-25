Cold season | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

Everyone around me is sick, and it makes me worried that I’m going to catch something when I go to class. What should I do?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

While it can be difficult to avoid sick people during these cold months, there are a few things you can do to stay healthy. Consider washing your hands more frequently, avoiding touching your face, maintaining a balanced diet and staying hydrated. If you’re still really worried, you can always wear a mask to class.

Best wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

Just skip class.

Cheers!

Moose