Campus Crime Logs: Feb. 18 – Feb. 23

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Feb. 18 – Feb. 23.

Suspicious Person at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:46 a.m. on Feb. 18, a caller reported a male who refused to leave the property.

Well Being Check at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 18, Boston Police Department reported that a person saw two parties sitting on the outside railing of the BU Bridge.

Well Being Check at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 19, a caller reported concern for the well-being of a party in a wheelchair. Officers checked the area but did not locate anyone in distress.

Medical Emergency at 900 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:59 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers responded to a party who fell off her scooter and hurt her knee. Armstrong EMS was notified and arrived on scene.

Medical Emergency at 888 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported that she was with a 30-year-old female who was having back pain and trouble breathing. BUPD and EMS arrived on scene.

Fight at 55 Deerfield St.

At 1:57 p.m. on Feb. 21, a caller reported an Asian male with a white coat and an Asian female with a green coat fighting physically.

Larceny under $1200 at 100 Bay State Rd.

At 5:59 p.m. on Feb. 21, a scooter was stolen.

Suspicious Person at 635 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 22, a caller reported that a male in a gray Honda Civic was taking pictures of her on his phone. BUPD checked the area for the car after she left the area.

Harassment at 135 Bay State Rd.

At 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 22, a caller reported urine in their bath products.

Suspicious Person at 595 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 22, a tip reported that a male on a public sidewalk was trying to get BU students to sign a card with their information.

Suspicious Person at 117 Bay State Rd.

At 3:01 a.m. on Feb. 23, a resident assistant reported that a possibly intoxicated male party wearing a blue sweater and dark pants was in the lobby. Boston EMS was notified and arrived at the scene.

Larceny over $1200 by Single Scheme at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 23, a caller reported that they lost $1500 to an online babysitting scam.