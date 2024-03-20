Campus Crime Logs: March 3 – March 16

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 3 — March 16.

Well Being Check at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:40 a.m. on March 3, security reported a possibly intoxicated male student with blood on him.

Harassment at 140 Bay State Rd.

At 8:06 p.m. on March 3, an RA reported that a student came into her office to report that she feels like she is being harassed.

Gas/Chemical Event at 213 Bay State Rd.

At 9:38 a.m. on March 5, a BUPD officer reported that 213 Bay State Rd was evacuating due to the smell of gas.

Suspicious Person at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 4:25 p.m. on March 7, a caller reported a party caught on video attempting to remove a wheel from a bike.

Elevator Entrapment at 10 Buick St.

At 11:34 p.m. on March 7, multiple students were stuck inside of an elevator on the eighth floor. The Boston Fire Department was notified and arrived on the scene.

Medical: Serious at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:12 p.m. on March 8, a party reported having a possible bone stuck in their throat. Emergency Medical Services were notified.

Suspicious Person at 150 Riverway

At 7:00 p.m. on March 9, a Buildings and Grounds employee reported a suspicious male wearing a bandana covering his face who wouldn’t respond to the employee. The man went up to the second floor cafeteria that was closed at the time.

Calls Involving Animals at 10 Lenox St.

At 4:56 p.m. on March 12, parties reported a large group of turkeys that prevented them from entering or exiting the building.

Deface Property (Tagging) at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:31 a.m. on March 13, a facilities manager reported graffiti on three glass panels.

Theft by False Pretenses at 185 Bay State Rd.

At 6:44 p.m. on March 14, a caller reported a lock placed on their bike by an unknown party. The caller left the area and said they would call back when back in the area.

Chapter 90 Violation at 140 Bay State Rd.

At 5:50 p.m. on March 14, a BUPD unit turned around a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

Medical: Serious at Agganis Arena

At 4:37 p.m. on March 16, guest services reported a party struck in the face with a hockey puck in section 101, row B of the stands.