College party culture | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,

I’m going to a party this weekend, but I don’t drink. How do I tell everyone without making it awkward?

Sincerely,

Perplexed

Dear Perplexed,

You don’t owe anyone an explanation. If you don’t want to drink, you don’t have to. However, I recommend the classic “water in a red solo cup” trick if you want to feel more comfortable.

Best wishes,

Fishstick

Dear Perplexed,

Show up to the party in a cool costume and no one will notice whether or not you have a drink in your hand.

Cheers!

Moose