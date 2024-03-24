College party culture | Doctor’s Orders

Dear Doctors,
I’m going to a party this weekend, but I don’t drink. How do I tell everyone without making it awkward?
Sincerely,
Perplexed
Dear Perplexed,
You don’t owe anyone an explanation. If you don’t want to drink, you don’t have to. However, I recommend the classic “water in a red solo cup” trick if you want to feel more comfortable.
Best wishes,
Fishstick
Dear Perplexed,
Show up to the party in a cool costume and no one will notice whether or not you have a drink in your hand.
Cheers!
Moose