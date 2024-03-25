Campus Crime Logs: March 17 — March 22

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 17 — March 22.

Intoxicated Party at 509 Park Dr.

At 1:47 a.m. on March 17, a caller reported that her intoxicated friend was panicking after getting sick and requested EMS for her. Armstrong arrived on scene.

Well Being Check at 208 Bay State Rd.

At 2:04 a.m. on March 17, an officer was notified that a male was passed out. The party was found seemingly intoxicated outside and the officer was able to wake the party up.

Well Being Check at 600 Cambridge #2

At 9:07 a.m. on March 17, a caller reported that three hours earlier, they had received a text message stating someone felt sick after mixing antidepressants and alcohol by mistake. The Boston Police Department arrived on scene.

Suspicious Person at 277 Babcock St.

At 1:07 p.m. on March 17, security reported that a male party was walking by and did not stop when asked. The party was a white male wearing a white shirt and black headphones.

Harassment at 725 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:58 p.m. on March 17, the organizer of Kappa Alpha Phi meetings reported he was having an issue with a Northeastern student. The party was advised to contact Northeastern Police Department.

Missing Persons at 96 Mountfort St.

At 3:12 a.m. on March 19, a caller reported that he could not find his girlfriend and she had left the dorm with no clothes on. Units searched for the female party and notified multiple hospitals. Units circled Mountfort Street, but there was no location of the female party.

Assist BU Department at 277 Babcock St.

At 6:22 p.m. on March 19, Residential Safety reported that a resident of the building attempted to gain access without identification. The party became argumentative when asked to swipe in.

Larceny under $1200 at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

At 10:48 p.m. on March 19, a walk-in party reported fraudulent charges following the loss of their BU ID.

Parking Complaints at 33 Harry Agganis Way

At 6:23 p.m. on March 21, a police lieutenant requested that parking services tow a vehicle illegally parked in police-only parking.