GALLERY: Men’s lacrosse defeat Army West Point in latest game

by Andrew Burke-Stevenson, Bella Jones and Kate Kotlyar

The Boston University men’s lacrosse team beat No. 1 Army West Point on Friday, March 22. This game was the first time the Terriers won against Army, 14-9.

Graduate student defender Patrick Morrison (77) gets ready on the field in a game against Army. BELLA JONES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Army West Point midfielder Reese Burek (24) and a Boston University player chase after the ball. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Graduate student attacker Vince D’Alto (11) reaches for the ball. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Members of the BU men’s lacrosse team celebrate on the sidelines after scoring a goal. BELLA JONES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Junior attacker Zach Travaglini (12) jumps into graduate student attacker Louis Perfetto (8) and another player’s arms after the team scores a goal. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Terrier fans cheer on the lacrosse team during the game against Army. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Graduate student midfielder Miles Lipton (7) runs down the field with the ball. KATE KOTLYAR/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A few members of the men’s lacrosse team celebrate and hug after scoring a goal in a game against Army on Friday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Sophomore defender Connor Kehm (44) runs down the field with his teammates. BELLA JONES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senior midfielder Brian Garrity (88) runs toward senior midfielder Jacob Morin (90) as he has possession of the ball. BELLA JONES/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Senior attacker and midfielder Tommy Bourque (23) points at his teammate during the game on Friday. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
