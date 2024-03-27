BU StuGov discuses BUGWU strike, Arabian Nights event, spring concert

Boston University Student Government approved a resolution endorsing the BU Graduate Workers Union, approved funding for an event hosted by BU Arabs and gave updates on the free Iftar meal program Monday.

StuGov approved a resolution to amend Senate Resolution 21, in which StuGov would openly endorse the strike. The resolution also condemned the “anti-union messaging disseminated by the Office of the Provost,” referring to recent communications shared with BU students regarding the strike, which started Monday morning.

“I’m hoping we can all collectively voice our solidarity,” President Dhruv Kapadia said. “We are a representative group of students that care about our fellow student workers.”

The resolution also states that BU administrators have made statements about bargaining with BUGWU “that misrepresents the feasibility of the Union’s platform,” and the strike itself.

Senator Braedon Blumfield recognized the palpable effect the strike will have on undergraduates. All tasks that normally fall under a graduate worker’s responsibility such as grading or staffing “will entirely stop,” he said.

“Striking itself is not an easy choice,” Blumfield said. Despite the concerns raised, he still believes BUGWU “deserves [StuGov’s] support unconditionally.”

Additionally, the BU Arab Student Organization secured additional funding for food expenses for their upcoming annual event, Arabian Nights.

The club requested an additional $1,000 from StuGov to fund the event. Arabian Nights would be an opportunity for “showcasing traditional dances, cultural activities, and authentic Arab cuisine,” according to StuGov’s presentation. Initially, they expected a turnout of 200 people but that number has risen to 300, causing the food budget to go up.

Kapadia also shared that the free Iftar meal program has kicked off “without a hitch” since Ramadan started, claiming that he has heard “some pretty good things about the quality of food” from students.

Kapadia also announced updates for the upcoming student concert set to be held on April 27 at Agganis Arena. StuGov has secured a DJ and has only 36 tickets left after initially releasing 1,900 tickets to the student body.

“We will continue to ramp up promotion for the concert,” Kapadia said.