Campus Crime Logs: March 31 — April 6

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 31 — April 6.

Medical Report at Kilachand Honors College

At 12:09 a.m. on March 31, a caller reported that there was an unresponsive and possibly intoxicated female in the first floor bathroom. Armstrong Ambulance arrived on scene and the party was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Emotionally Disturbed Person at Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences

At 10:07 a.m. on March 31, a BUPD officer reported an emotionally disturbed person laying on the ground, fully exposing himself. EMS arrived on scene.

Breaking and Entering Motor Vehicle at Center for Computing & Data Sciences

At 3:49 a.m. on April 1, a caller reported that their car had been broken into while in the parking lot and a few items were missing. BUPD arrived on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious Person at Kilachand Honors College

At 2:18 a.m. on April 2, security reported that a Black male asked a female student about hot spots for female students on campus. A unit was sent to speak with the party.

Other Service Request Type at 950 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:43 a.m. on April 2, a caller reported a homeless man that was slumped over in a wheelchair at Sullivan Tire and Auto Service. Units stated the party was punched in the leg and declined medical attention.

For any calls involving animals at 1019 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:07 p.m. on April 4, a caller reported a severely injured pigeon. Facilities Management and Operations was notified.

Past Vehicle Accident at 142 Gardner St.

At 1:12 p.m. on April 5, a party reported that a gate in the parking garage was damaged by a vehicle.

Group Disturbance at 900 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:00 p.m. on April 5, a caller reported that there was a dispute between a BU Shuttle driver and several parties over a parking space in front of CVS. Brookline Police were notified.

Assist Other Policy Agency at 972 Commonwealth Ave.

At 1:03 a.m. on April 6, a caller reported a possible robbery after a brick was thrown into an auto parts building.