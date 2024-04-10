Everything to know about summer room change requests for the 2024–2025 academic year

Starting April 16 at 10 a.m., Boston University Housing will begin accepting room change requests for the 2024–2025 academic year following the standard room selection process.

Students unsatisfied with their current housing assignment will have the opportunity to request a room change as options become available during the summer, according to the BU Housing website.

First-year and new transfer students will not be able to request room changes until after they are on campus in the fall. Direct room swaps will not be allowed during the summer.

The Room Change Request form can be accessed through the My Housing portal.

One person cannot submit the Room Change Request form on behalf of a roommate group. Each student seeking a room change must submit the form and include the BU ID number of each roommate they want to request.

All roommate requests must be mutual, so if one student requests a roommate and the other does not, the roommate request will not be honored.

Disability and Access Services is responsible for granting housing requests for disability-related accommodations, not BU Housing. These requests must be based on current medical, mental health or food-related disabilities.

Students who request room changes due to medical preferences must request those accommodations through Disability and Access Services at least 60 days before move-in.

Students who want to swap into a Living-Learning or Specialty Community must first apply and receive approval to live in that residence. Students and BU Housing will be notified about whether the student’s application is approved or declined.

Summer room change offers will begin coming out in the first week of June.

Students who submit a Room Change Request form will only be contacted if an option for a new room assignment becomes available during the summer.

Most offers will be made in June, July and August, according to the BU Housing website.

If a new room assignment becomes available, BU Housing will notify the student via telephone or email that their room change request can be granted.

BU Housing will attempt to contact students on two different days before canceling the room change offer. Students will have 24 hours to respond before the offer expires.

BU Housing wrote on their website they are not responsible for cancellations if students do not respond within the given time frame, or for messages that are not relayed or received.

Students will have to pay a higher rate if they accept a room change offer to a more expensive residence, according to the Residence License Agreement.

Students who change from traditional-style to apartment-style residences will be removed from their dining plan. Students are encouraged to contact the Terrier Card Office if they wish to remain on a dining plan.

Summer room change offers will end on August 1.