GALLERY: Second annual Whale Jam combines music and conservation

Nantucket Crisps held the second annual Whale Jam benefit concert in support of Whale and Dolphin Conservation, an international wildlife charity, on Thursday at Roadrunner.

Inspired by Nantucket’s whaling history, island natives and Nantucket Crisps founders Hayden Arnot and Sara Jemison started the event to raise money and awareness for the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The night featured performances by Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart, Marc Roberge of O.A.R., David Shaw of The Revivalists, Taylor Meier of Caamp and Joshua Harmon of the Backseat Lovers, as well as Briston Maroney, Adam Melchor and Yoke Lore. Attendees had the opportunity to bid on silent auction items to support the Whale and Dolphin Conservation and try products from the event’s sponsors.