GALLERY: 13th Boston Calling Music Festival

by Molly Potter

The 13th Boston Calling Music Festival occurred at the Harvard Athletic Complex over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day festival featured performances by artists including Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Reneé Rapp, Young the Giant, Luke Hemmings, Beach Weather and kei on Friday and Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Cakeswagg on Saturday. Sunday, the last day of the festival, sold out and included performances by Hozier, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists and Chappell Roan. 

Boston Calling attendees take pictures in front of the entrance to the festival. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Luke Hemming sings on Day 1 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Kei reacts to the crowd while performing her set on the Orange Stage, which featured artists local to Boston and New England. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Beach Weather performs on the Happy Valley Red Stage on the first day of the festival. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Beach Weather guitarist Nick Santino performs during their set on Friday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Reneé Rapp performs on the Green Stage on May 24. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Reneé Rapp points to her ear while pointing her microphone at the fans on Day 1 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Fans hold up a lesbian flag with writing on it during Reneé Rapp’s set. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Sameer Gadhia, lead singer of Young the Giant, performs on Day 1 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A fan makes half of a heart with their hand during Young the Giant’s performance on Friday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHE
Ed Sheeran plays the guitar and sings on Day 1 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
The crowd holds up phone flashlights during Ed Sheeran’s headlining performance on the first day of the festival. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Leon Bridges sings on Day 1 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Advertisement

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1633441232888-0'); });
Boston native Cakeswagg performs on the Orange Stage on Day 2 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A fan blows bubbles into the crowd during Trey Anastasio’s performance at Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Frank Turner and bassist Tarrant Anderson of The Sleeping Souls play together during their set on Saturday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Trey Anastasio plays the guitar during his set on May 25. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Tyler Childers performs on Day 2 of Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Advertisement

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1633443317922-0'); });
The lyric “Destiny is calling me” from “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers is displayed above the crowd on Sunday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Chappell Roan poses during her performance on Sunday at Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Chappell Roan performs during her set on Day 3 of the festival. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Fans wave pink bandanas during Chappell Roan’s set at Boston Calling. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
David Shaw of The Revivalists points his microphone at the crowd on Sunday. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
Hozier plays the guitar during his performance on Day 3. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER
A sculpture of the Boston Calling logo is displayed at the festival. MOLLY POTTER/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Advertisement

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1633443220712-0'); });
Molly Potter
More Articles