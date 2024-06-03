GALLERY: 13th Boston Calling Music Festival

The 13th Boston Calling Music Festival occurred at the Harvard Athletic Complex over Memorial Day weekend. The three-day festival featured performances by artists including Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Reneé Rapp, Young the Giant, Luke Hemmings, Beach Weather and kei on Friday and Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and Cakeswagg on Saturday. Sunday, the last day of the festival, sold out and included performances by Hozier, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, The Revivalists and Chappell Roan.