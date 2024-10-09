REVIEW: The Sweat Tour showcases two pop icons in the making

The Sweat Tour — Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s joint tour — made its way to TD Garden on Sept. 28 to an insatiable and electric crowd that could not get enough. As a long-time fan of both artists, I was thrilled to finally see them live. From the moment I walked into the arena, the fans’ excitement was palpable.

Anyone who has been online in the past few months has probably heard of “brat summer,” which was visible in the arena with crowds of lime green filling the stadium.

Energy was at an all-time peak, and as soon as Sivan walked on stage to perform “Got Me Started,” the crowd went wild. From the concert’s start, the crowd matched every bit of the artists’ enthusiasm. Sivan brought everything to the stage, from his vocals to his awe-inspiring choreography.

A few songs marked Charli’s iconic entrance to the stage. She revealed herself at the end of the catwalk, emerging from neon-green curtains with “brat” decorating them. When the curtains dropped, the cheers were deafening.

The concert’s unique trajectory included Sivan and Charli alternating every few songs, and eventually coming together for a duet on their song “1999,” closing out the main set, and “Talk talk featuring troye sivan” closing out the encore.

I found it refreshing how both artists were given their own time in the spotlight before coming together. It felt intimate, despite the massive crowd, as they brought a genuine, raw energy that made me feel like I knew them personally.

I’ve been following Sivan since his YouTube days in 2012, and seeing him go from my computer screen to performing on an arena stage for 17,000 people was insane. It stirred up feelings of both nostalgia and pride for an artist I’d grown up with.

Similarly, Charli XCX has been another long-time favorite of mine since the early 2010s. Seeing her achieve this level of recognition is something I’ve hoped for since the beginning.

Both Charli and Sivan have evolved into artists who are completely comfortable in their own skin and aren’t afraid to be raw and vulnerable while still having fun. They’ve taken the best parts of their beginnings and built on them and created something that feels fresh, new and totally true to who they are now.

The whole show felt like one big, rave-like experience, which is exactly what you’d expect from Charli and Sivan. They skipped gimmicks and skits, opting to bring the audience into their world. It all felt very authentic, and neither of their energies wavered even once.

Charli’s feral on-stage club persona followed by Sivan’s dance parties was the perfect balance. Sivan’s backup dancers added an extra layer of excitement, enhancing the experience with moves that perfectly complemented his performances.

When they finally left the stage, I didn’t want the night to end, and I could tell no one else did either.

These two are bringing pop back and have the right attitude to do it. They’re not afraid to do things their own way, bringing their own brands of boldness and authenticity to the stage. I felt every lyric they were singing on stage, and belting it back to them ten times louder.

I would have loved to see both of them perform more of their old music, especially Troye since I was the biggest fan of his first album, but watching them on this tour felt like witnessing a new chapter for them.

The duo is no longer just pop stars — they are icons in the making, each with a distinct style that reflects their journey and growth. Their music has evolved with them, and they’re still bringing that authenticity that made me fall in love with them in the first place.

The Sweat Tour celebrated everything they’ve accomplished, and made a bold statement of where the two are headed next. It’s clear that Sivan and Charli are just getting started, and I can’t wait to see where they go from here.