Thinking is in | Stop Scrolling

“One thing” I remind myself is that it’s chic to think, and even better to grow from the observation of thought. TikTok influencer Julia Mecey begins her sit-down videos with the same two words, a welcoming tone, a breakfast and the simple prose of a thoughtful girl.

There is an innate desire to romanticize the mundane and to dwell in the sounds, scenes and words of thoughtful people. As senseless as it may seem to mull over thinking, creators like Mecey show just how comforting hearing one’s thoughts can be. This art of expression appeared to be lost on the app.

There were and still are cycles of songs, movie scenes and poems that provoke introspection and connect the viewer with the subtleties of thought. There was an absence of creators that applied this vulnerability to their content, rather than repurposing the art of others, but Mecey brought it to our feeds.

Mecey’s videos begin with, “One thing…” Here is an example:

“…One thing that I tell myself often is, do not let others live in your brain when they choose to not live in your life.”

Mecey articulates relatable experiences in a way that resonates with her audience. The pace of TikTok is quick, and the algorithm can be intense. There is little to no space to think while hastily swiping on this platform, but Mecey’s videos bring an evolved delivery that doesn’t feed into it.

The overuse of the trendy term “thought daughter” has created space and conversation about thinking, which is the representation we all needed.

In all seriousness, though, it is nice to feel a sense of community within another facet of girlhood. Feeling understood is comforting, and I’m happy to see incessant introspection in every way is a habit shared by many.

The appeal of vulnerability and emotion that spirals within a “thought daughter” is refigured and rebranded as the “hopecore” trend. The initial draw of these relatable expressions of humanity soon becomes overdone and anticipates a trend of the next human emotion.

“Hopecore” is another overused term, but as straightforward as the prior. Each video is more individual and a compilation of moments that capture humanity accompanied by a song that stirs the soul, or at least expects to.

These trends are grounded in an understanding of beings on a more obvious level than TikTok’s standard superficial content. I myself love some superficial content — hours worth actually — but feeling a connection or watching an unlearned interaction is refreshing.

My only issue with aspects of unfiltered humanity becoming a trend with a distinct title is how quickly even thinking about these feelings begin to feel overdone.

Even within the trend of “thought daughter,” the content seems to just be about self-identifying as a “thought daughter” or labeling an interest as such. Not every human experience needs a trendy title or has to be posted in a culturally obsessive way.

Mecey’s videos steer away from the buzz word aspect of the trend and puts words to action. She simply comes to a conclusion, expresses her thought and how she formed it.

It’s nice to remember that non-conformity is an option on this platform. Her bold, but comfortable outfits, blue rim glasses and delectable-looking meals complement her appreciation for the mundane, yet simple way of expressing her thoughts.

There is also a gentle sense of motivation or urgency in the way she describes her own circumstance and how she has reframed her thinking to overcome it.

I’m tired of thinking about thinking, and even more writing about it. However, amid my daily, hypocritical “thought daughter” doom scroll, I always stop and watch Mecey’s videos to listen to how carefully she expresses her thoughts.

Such precision and certainty can only come from space and willingness to realize. There is nothing revolutionary about thinking other than what can come from it, even if it is just “one thing.”